PS Now March 2021: Here's The List Of PS Plus Free Games Coming To The Service In March

PlayStation users have a subscription service called PS Plus which lets them play free PS games every month. These games are changed monthly and every new month brings the possibility of new experiences with different gameplay on a wide variety of games. With PlayStation5 on the mix, the hype for the coming games is rising. PlayStation has announced the PS Plus free games for March. Let us dive into what this month's PS Plus games collection brings.

PS Now March 2021

Here's the list of PS Now games coming in March 2021. You can take your pick from these best PS Now games and play the ones you find the most exciting. Read on to see the PS Now March 2021 games collection.

World War Z

World War Z is a classic Zombie survival game where you are one of the few survivors on Earth who remain human. Most of the population has been turned into zombies and they are coming after the remaining population. Band together with your crew and defeat armies of Zombies. There are also other games modes such as multiplayer and campaign modes.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Become a fighter pilot in this engaging shooter game where you will fly a fighter jet. Soar through the skies and take down enemies through sheer skill. Choose from a variety of different aircraft to fly and fight with. The game is also VR enabled, so if you have VR tech you can experience flying through the sky literally.

InFamous Second Son

This game comes from the studios that developed The Ghost of Tsushima. Play as Delsin Rowe, a superpowered human in the city of Seattle. There are other superhumans out there too, so beware of them. This game is a choose your own adventure style game, so all your action will have consequences to the story.

Superhot

Superhot is arguably the weirdest game on this list and you'll need a ton of patience to get through this strategic puzzling game. The game style is somewhat similar to Portal 2 but a bit more difficult. It's an FPS game where time moves only when you move. Your character will navigate through hoards of enemies who outnumber you.

About PS Now

PS Now is a new cloud-based service by Sony to enable PC players to access every game available on PlayStation devices. All you need to do is download the PS NOW pc app and get a hold of a PS controller. You play the game directly on their cloud servers and all your progress and achievements are saved online. It's very similar to how Google Stadia works. So, if you have a computer and still want to access PlayStation exclusive games, PS Now is a great option. Stay tuned for more news about the PlayStation.