Ninja Loses Followers: Now Not Even On The List Of Top 50 Streamers On The Platform

Ninja is a popular streamer know for playing Fortnite on his live streams. But the streamer is currently going through a rough patch. He has been losing a lot of his followers on Twitch. So to understand why Ninja loses followers, we have managed to gather some information about the same about the popular streamer. Read more about it.

Also Read | Fortnite Ninja Skin: Check Out The Latest Skin Of Fortnite Which Is Based On Ninja

Also Read | LazarBeam Net Worth: The Fortnite Gamer's Net Worth Will Leave Fans Astonished

Ninja Loses followers on Twitch

Ninja has reportedly lost 90% of his Twitch followers and there is no concrete reason for this. But initially, Ninja has removed his Twitch account. He recently got back on the platform but has been losing followers at an extremely fast pace. This could be because of the 2019 incident when Ninja decided to join Mixer back in 2019 as part of an exclusivity deal. But he got back to Twitch after Mixture was closed. Initially, he was amongst the top 10 streamers on twitch but now is not even top 50. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Ninja recently said that he was excited to be back to streaming fulltime and connecting with his loyal fanbase.

He confirmed that he thought over which platform was best for him and added that Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understands his career goals. Ninja also added that he wants to make sure to elevate and bring more presence to underrepresented creators. He said he is looking forward to working with Twitch and showing how the gaming community can make a meaningful impact.

Fortnite Updates

The makers of Fortnite have now confirmed that they will be bringing in Batman to their game. A new collaboration with DC will bring in Harley Quinn skin to their game. This was confirmed by both Fortnite as well as DC comics on their official websites. Fortnite also released a Tweet that said, “He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite Party popper. Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items Eyes, on the DC blog https://dccomics.com/blog/2021/02/26/batman-enters-the-world-of-fortnite-in-a-new-miniseries-this-april”

He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite 🎉



Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items 👀, on the DC blog https://t.co/eSpR6GrFmk



Follow @dccomics @dcbatman @thedcnation for updates — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

A popular data miner, ShiinaBR has also released a Tweet about the same. Her post revealed that the Batman x zero point update will be released on April 20. The makers have also been updating their weekly challenges constantly. We have also listed the list of all the Week 13 challenges right here. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Also Read | Fortnite Lazarbeam Skin: Is Lazarbeam The Next Creator To Get An Exclusive Skin?

Also Read | Ninja Back On Twitch; Makes It Back Home With A Multiyear Contract