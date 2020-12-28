Genshin Impact Snapshots: Here's How To Complete This Genshin Impact Quest

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions recently. They are currently trying to find more information about Genshin Impact snapshots guide. This is because a number of players have been facing issues clearing this quest. So to help you guys out, we have listed out complete Genshin Impact snapshot quest guide just for you. Read more about it

Genshin Impact Snapshots quest

The players have recently been asking about the Genshin Impact snapshots quest recently. It is basically a World Quest that unlocks the Kamera gadget. In order to start the Genshin Impact snapshots quest, players will first need to talk to Xu at Feiyun Slope. To be precise, Xu will be seen just next to the northern Teleport Waypoint at Liyue Harbor.

Players need to deliver both the pictures to the customer first. After, they are required to deliver them to Granny Shan, Tea Master Liu Su and get them back to Xu. Doing this will complete your Genshin Impact snapshots quest. Apart from this, we have also listed a video made by a popular gamer on Youtube. To help out the players, we have also listed some additional information about Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is a popular Gatcha-based, free-to-play game that has gained massive popularity amongst the gaming community. A number of streamers have been playing this game continuously and are certainly loving it. This free-to-play action role-playing game has been developed and published by miHoYo.

During its launch, Genshin Impact managed to collect around $250 million within a month, making it one of the largest mobile game launches in history. A number of people ask about the characters available in the game. The makers have added a huge variety of characters to choose inside the game.

Genshin Impact Tier list

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

Venti (Anemo, Bow)

Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

Razor (Electro, Claymore)

Fischl (Electro, Bow)

Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Jean (Anemo, Sword)

Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact

Mona (Water, Catalyst)

Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

Traveler (Geo, Sword)

Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact

Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

Kaeyta (Ice, Sword)

Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact

Amber (Pyro, Bow)

