Genshin Impact Crimson Wish: Check Out The List Of Rewards For These Missions

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest and most successful MMORPG games of the year 2020 and now miHoYo is preparing for Genshin Impact 1.2 update which will roll out on December 23 at 06:00 (GMT+8). This new update will be available for users on all the gaming platforms of iOS, Android, PC, and PS4 at the same time. Continue reading to know about some of the new features of this update.

Genshin Impact 1.2 Crimson Wish Missions

The Frostbearing tree is a new feature and addition to the game which will give new opportunities to the players for earning premium rewards like

Acquaint Fate

Intertwined Fate

a new four-star Catalyst weapon, and more.

After the players reach Level 8 on the Frostbearing Tree, they will a set of new missions known as the Crimson Wish Missions. 5 new missions are available that refresh every Monday to Friday. For each mission that the players complete, they will be rewarded with 1 Crimson Agate, which will help in levelling up. Here are the reward Items that you get -

Warming Bottle (Level 4) Helps to slow down the Sheer Cold Effect, which will allow the players for lasting longer as they explore Dragonspine. Has a 120s duration cooldown after every use. Use a Flaming Flower Stamen and Starsilver for crafting this item.

Namecard: Frostbearing Tree (Level 9) Reaching Level 9 will give you a new Frostbearng Tree Namecard.

Catalyst Weapon: Frostbearer (Level 10) You can also get a diagram to craft the new Frostbearer at Level 10, which is a weapon with a strong Catalyst with Cryo effects.

Wings of Concealing Snow (Level 12) One of the final rewards you'll get for maxing out the Frostbearer Tree is the Wings of Concealing Light.



Genshin Impact Update

Repeat a Domain without having to leave and re-enter: In Version 1.2, Travelers will be able to choose to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain. No more leaving and re-entering.

The developers have improved the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system. From Version 1.2, you won't have to collect the drops yourself because they'll be added straight to your Inventory. Dialogue auto-play option: An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2. When the Auto option is selected, a dialogue will automatically progress to the next line once the current line's audio finishes playing. When dialogue options appear, it will pause to allow Travelers to respond, then continue to auto-play as before.

An auto-play option for dialogue will be added in Version 1.2. View dialogue for quests I have already completed: Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here. This way, Travelers can re-read and playback the dialogue from completed quests.

Version 1.2 adds the Travel Log section to the Archive. All dialogue (text and audio) from previously completed Archon Quests and Story Quests will appear here. Progress interrupted when a player quits the game: Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers. Also, during Co-Op sessions, the host will be able to disband the Co-Op Team just by returning to Single Player Mode. After the team is disbanded, Travelers' own game progress will be restored.

Travelers are free to leave Co-Op Domains at any time without interrupting the battle for other Travelers. New rewards: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time they ascend a character at level 20, 50, or 70. And for any previous characters that Travelers have ascended, you can claim the Acquaint Fate rewards from the Ascension Materials Preview screen

