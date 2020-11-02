Genshin Impact Travelling Merchant Location For Day 7 Of The Marvellous Merchandise Event

In this Marvellous Merchandise event, the merchant Liben is always moving and it can be hard to locate him sometimes His location will keep changing daily during the server reset time and players will only get one hint to find him. Continue reading to know everything about the Genshin Impact merchant location.

Genshin Impact Travelling Merchant Location

Here are the location details for the last day of this event. Also, depending on what most of the players have received during this event, it is possible to get the below-mentioned rewards:

Day 7: First, head towards the Teleport Waypoint in Liyue Harbor, the one in the northernmost part. Next, jump down in the direction of the ocean. Here you will meet Liben again for the last day. This time Liben will want 10 radishes. Finding them is easy as there are lots at Dawn Winery and Springvale. All you need to do is investigate everything including the carts, stalls, and barrels.

Rewards 30 Primogems every time. In the case of Mora, a player can get either 20,000 or 40,000. The Enhancement Ores seem to come in groups of 6 or 8. The talent level up materials are rewarded in stacks of 3. The Adventurer’s Experience items come in stacks of 3 or 4.



Genshin Impact download Steps for PC, PS4, iOS and Android

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



