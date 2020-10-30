Genshin Impact Stone Gate Location: Follow This Brief Guide To Find Special Chamber

Like many of the best MMORPGs, Genshin Impact also includes many ways for hiding secret treasures like under fallen debris, vines, and bramble, and also by giving special quests that will lead the players to the reward. Players are used to going through all this adventure but sometimes it gets very hard to find treasures that solely exist to give the players a hard time. One location that does this job efficiently is the store gate cavern. Continue reading to know where is stone gate in Genshin Impact.

Also read | How To Get Aiden Pearce In Watch Dogs: Legions? When Will Character Arrive In-game?

Genshin Impact Stone Gate Location

Also read | Xbox Gold Games: Know More About Free Gold Games For November 2020

Players can locate this secret treasure around the Stone Gate mountains. The area is close to Dragonspine's west border (Dragonspine is one of the areas in Genshin Impact that the players cannot access as of the current game version). To reach this spot, the players will have to go towards the southwest direction from Dawn's Winery and then directly go towards the east direction of the Stong Gate marker which can be seen on the map.

The cave that needs to be entered is at the point east of the Stone Gate text marker and north of the Sal Terrae text marker on the map. Next, there will be a wooden bridge which is rather weak and damaged, and looking down will reveal that this bridge is actually a crossing above a cavern. Just glide down and there will be a special chamber which contains two Exquisite Chests, and one Precious Chest as well.

Also read | PS Plus Games November 2020: List Of All Free PSN Games Releasing This November

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Also read | Warzone Spotter Scope Glitch: Learn How To Do This New Warzone Glitch