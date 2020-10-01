Genshin Impact: Wheat Finding And Grinding Locations; Check Out The Full Guide Here

Genshin Impact is the latest open-world RPG game from miHoYo which was launched on September 28, 2020. This game offers way more than a typical MMORPG would, but even with that, it focuses on individual player gameplay experience. The world is breathtakingly beautiful, and it is fun to explore and discover the secrets. It even features a glider within the first 15-20 minutes of gameplay, which is much similar to what Link uses in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Genshin Impact: Wheat Finding Guide

Players need to first go to Springvale, then go towards the west from Windrise and it will lead them to a dangerous location known as the Drunken Gorge. According to the game lore, this place used to be a shopping area but it was destroyed when monsters and creatures arrived on the planet.

Entering this gorge and searching all the barrels, crates, carts will give you a lot of wheat. After gathering all the wheat, the next step is to turn it into flour for which a cooking pot is required. Flour is an important ingredient in many of the cooking recipes in Genshin Impact, like Mushroom pizza, Fishy toast, Fisherman's toast, and the list goes on. To find the cooking pot area on the map, look for a mark of spoon and fork in the minimap and head towards that location. All that you need to do for the final part is to interact with the cooking fire and click on the second tab of your menu, which is named Process. Just click on the wheat item and you will get an option to process it into flour.

Genshin Impact Reroll

To reroll in Genshin Impact, the gamer needs to sign up for a brand new account, with a brand new username. Then comes patience, because the gamer will have to play through the first twenty minutes of gameplay. No other successful way to reroll in Genshin Impact has been found yet. And PC users will find it easier to reroll as compared to the PlayStation users. This is because a player's in-game account is tied to their PSN account in PlayStation. Hence, if a PS4 player is desperate to reroll, creating a new PSN account is the best bet

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo