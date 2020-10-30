Genshin Impact Sunsettia Location Guide That You Must Check Out

Quick links:
In Genshin Impact, Sunsettia is a plump fruit, which is described to be as beautiful as the sunset and can be found abundantly across all of the Teyvat region. This fruit has a curious and very sweet aroma along with the ability to restoring the energy of an individual. Continue reading to know about Genshin Impact Sunsettia location.
The latest event in Genshin Impact is the Marvelous Merchandise Event which started on October 26 and will run till November 2, 2020. There is a secret merchant named Liben to whom the players need to visit every day for new quests and rewards. On the 4th day of this event, Liben is asking the players to collect 10 Sunsettia.
Now, this fruit, known as Sunsettia, can be found in the wild all across Teyvat. But players will be able to find a majority of this food item in the Dadaupa Gorge and can be found growing on trees, similar to Apples. Once found, all you need to do is approach the tree then press the prompt that shows up for collecting the fruit, or attack the tree to make the Sunsettias fall to the ground for easier picking.
