Genshin Impact Sunsettia Location Guide That You Must Check Out

In Genshin Impact, Sunsettia is a plump fruit, which is described to be as beautiful as the sunset and can be found abundantly across all of the Teyvat region. This fruit has a curious and very sweet aroma along with the ability to restoring the energy of an individual. Continue reading to know about Genshin Impact Sunsettia location.

Where to find Sunsettia in Genshin Impact

The latest event in Genshin Impact is the Marvelous Merchandise Event which started on October 26 and will run till November 2, 2020. There is a secret merchant named Liben to whom the players need to visit every day for new quests and rewards. On the 4th day of this event, Liben is asking the players to collect 10 Sunsettia.

Now, this fruit, known as Sunsettia, can be found in the wild all across Teyvat. But players will be able to find a majority of this food item in the Dadaupa Gorge and can be found growing on trees, similar to Apples. Once found, all you need to do is approach the tree then press the prompt that shows up for collecting the fruit, or attack the tree to make the Sunsettias fall to the ground for easier picking.

Rarity: -

Type: Food

Effect: Restores 300 HP

Dear Travelers,



The Marvelous Merchandise event is available for a limited time.



Travelers can complete requests from Liben the merchant to receive a chance to open a Box o' Marvels.



Check out the details here: https://t.co/6jxfru7T8K#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/wgHVLotIPK — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 24, 2020

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 1. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) 2. Venti (Anemo, Bow) 3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword) 4. Razor (Electro, Claymore) 5. Fischl (Electro, Bow) 6. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 7. Jean (Anemo, Sword) 8. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) 9. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) 10. Traveler (Anemo, Sword) 11. Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact 12. Mona (Water, Catalyst) 13. Barbara (Water, Catalyst) 14. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) 15. Traveler (Geo, Sword) 16. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) 17. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact 18. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) 19. Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) 20. Noelle (Geo, Claymore) 21. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) 22. Xingqiu (Water, Sword) 23. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact 24. Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Genshin Impact download on PC, PS4 and Mobile (iOS and Android)

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



