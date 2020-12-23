How To Use Elemental Sight In Genshin Impact? Here Is A Brief Guide On Using This Ability

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game features a fantasy open-world environment and action-based battle system using elemental magic and character-switching and uses gacha game monetization for players to obtain new characters, weapons, and other resources.

The game is online-only and features a limited multiplayer mode allowing up to four players to play together. Continue reading for a Genshin Impact walkthrough on using Elemental Sight for various quests in the entire story line.

Also read | Stardew Valley Duplication Glitch: Here's How To Do The Duplication And Money Glitch

How to use Elemental Sight in Genshin Impact?

Also read | TFT Elise Build: All You Need To Know About The Renowned Spider-queen Elise

This is one of the most useful abilities in the game using which the players will also be able to know the names of the monsters that they are fighting against. Along with this, you can also see what type of element their weapons are, what is the reaction to different types of environment, and more.

For using the Elemental Sight, all you will need to do is hold down the Mouse Wheel Bottom or the eye logo that can be located at the upper left corner of your screen. The objects with which you will be able to interact with will be highlighted by the Grey colour. For the PS4 users, they need to Hold L1 and press left on the d-pad

Genshin Impact Walkthrough

Here is a list of all the prologues or archon quests, story quests and temples that the game had before the 1.2 update.

Archon Quests Prologue One Prologue Two - Must be Rank 10 Prologue Three - Must be Rank 18 Chapter One: Act One - Must be Rank 23 Chapter One: Act Two - Must be Rank 29

Story Quests Pavo Ocellus Chapter: Act One Lepus Chapter: Act One Tempus Fugit: Act One - Must be Rank 15 Nocturna Chapter: Act One - Must be Rank 19 Lupus Minor Chapter: Act One - Must Be Rank 21 Fabulae Textile Chapter: Act One - Must be Rank 26

Temples Temple Of The Falcon - Must be Rank 15 Temple Of The Wolf - Must be Rank 15



Also read | Apex Legends Fight Night Event Leaked! Video Shows Skins, New Location & More

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Save 8mb Bug: Know More About The Save File Corruption