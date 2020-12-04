Genshin Impact: Who Is Rosaria In MMORPG Game? Get The Tier List

Genshin Impact is the latest open-world RPG game from miHoYo which was launched on September 28, 2020. This game offers way more than a typical MMORPG would, but even with that, it focuses on individual player gameplay experience. The world is breathtakingly beautiful, and it is fun to explore and discover the secrets. The game has several incredible characters as well, but an upcoming character called "Rosaria" in the game has been a quite mysterious one. And so, many players are wondering about Genshin Impact Rosaria. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: Who Is Varka In The MMORPG Game? Get The Tier List

All about Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is all set to welcome a new playable character called Rosaria. She is a member of the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt and she considerably said to be an intimidating female character who has a rather unorthodox idea of piety. One of the characters in the game, Kaeya paints her image as someone who is "honest with herself" and "casts off that which she has no time for and she doesn't feign motivation for affairs that do not interest her." Another character, Fischl overheard her cursing out someone in Barbatos' name and takes it as a sign of Rosaria's piety, an interpretation Oz doubts.

Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to get & use Star Glitters in the MMRPG game? Know details

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



Also Read | Genshin Impact: How to use Original resin in the MMORPG game?

How to get characters in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a quite interesting game which requires you to acquire new characters in Genshin Impact using "Wishes". Unlike the name, Wishes are like chests that allow you to exchange rare currencies in the game in exchange for random rewards such as a new character. While some Wishes can be used anytime, there are others which are only available for a limited time.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Battle Pass system guide: How to get a Battle Pass?