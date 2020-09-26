Is PUBG Mobile Permanently Banned In India? Is PUBG Collaborating With Reliance Jio?

The Indian Ministry of Information & Technology recently issued a ban on PUBG Mobile in its latest crackdown on Chinese-based mobile apps after the popular battle royale title evaded two earlier strikes in recent months. As part of the move, the IT Ministry also suspended 117 other mobile applications including the likes of Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, AFK Arena, and others. With PUBG Mobile now gone, Indian fans of the online multiplayer title are left wondering if PUBG Mobile will ever return to the country.

Is PUBG Mobile permanently banned in India?

Interestingly, officials at PUBG Corporation are taking every possible step to bring the video game back to the country, which includes cutting ties with Tencent Games. The company had recently issued a statement to confirm its departure with the Chinese partner. However, the Indian government doesn't seem convinced and it appears that the suspension could be a permanent one. According to an InsideSport report, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology does not have any plans to lift the suspension on the game.

PUBG Jio partnership

PUBG Corporation had assured the fans earlier that the company will get in touch with the Indian Ministry to settle the issue and resume operations in the country. While there aren't details surrounding any discussions between the two parties, there are numerous reports online suggesting that PUBG is looking to collaborate with Reliance Jio to distribute a mobile version of the game in India. However, it should be noted that there is no official confirmation from Reliance Jio or PUBG corporation on a possible collaboration.

Will PUBG be unbanned in India?

From what it appears, the Indian government doesn't seem to have any plans to lift the ban on PUBG Mobile in the country. If PUBG Corporation actually enters a partnership with Reliance Jio, fans could be hopeful that the battle royale game may eventually make a comeback in the country. However, as mentioned earlier, fans are yet to have an official word from the two companies if the collaboration is indeed happening.

Image credits: PUBG