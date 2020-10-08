Genshin Impact Traveler Build: Know All About The Best Build For The Protagonist

Genshin Impact has been garnering popularity recently. Each player needs a sample of those elemental powers and gets an opportunity to combat the enemies with such an assorted set of skills. Player constructs are critical in these games. A decent player build can enable the player to overcome their foes. A character is to be worked by what suits the character best. Players have been trying to figure out the best Genshin Impact Traveler Build.

Genshin Impact Traveler Build

The Traveler is the protagonist of the story. The start of the game sees the protagonist losing their sibling due to a dark force. The Traveler isn’t from the world of Tevyat. The character has been provided with Anemo (Wind) Elemental powers. Here is the best Genshin Impact Traveler Build:

Anemo Support Build

This Traveler build helps power up the Anemo and Swirl Damage of the character. It also helps in reducing the enemies’ elemental RES.

Weapon

Iron Sting: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 8/10/12/14/16% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can only occur once every 1s.

Artifact

Viridescent Venerer: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%, Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Genshin Impact Venti Build

Venti is a bard in Mondstadt. The character wields Anemo powers as its elemental powers. This is a 5-star character. Venti is a ranged attack character. Here are some of the best Genshin Impact Venti Builds:

Anemo Support Build

This Venti build helps power up the Anemo and Swirl Damage of the character. It also helps in reducing the enemies’ elemental RES.

Weapon

The Stringless: Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Artifact

Viridescent Venerer: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%, Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Aimed Shot Build

This Venti build helps the character shoot a powerful charged shot every 10 seconds. This goes well with the extra two arrows that Venti has due to its first constellation, Splitting Gale.

Weapon

Royal Bow: Upon damaging an opponent, increases CRIT Rate by 8%. Max 5 stacks. A CRIT hit removes all stacks.

Sharpshooter’s Oath: Increases DMG against weak spots by 24/30/36/42/48%.

Artifact

Wanderer’s Troupe: Elemental Mastery +80, Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Promo image source: Luminastre twitter handle