Genshin Impact Violent Grass Location - Use This Item For Qiqi's Character Ascension

In Genshin Impact, specific materials are required for the character ascension of each and every character available in the game. One such item is known as Violetgrass which is used to upgrade Qiqi so that players can level her up even further. Here is everything that you need to know about Violent grass and the dishes made using this item in Genshin Impact.

Also read | Call Of Duty Warzone Update: Plunder Candy Collector Added Along With 2 New Game Modes

Genshin Impact Violent Grass Location Guide

Also read | Skull Squad Pack Has Arrived In Fortnite: How Much Does It Cost And How To Get It?

Other than as an item for Qiqi's character ascension, Violetgrass is also used for cooking two of the main dishes that use Liyue Local Specialty, the Jueyun Chili. To find Violetgrass, the players will have to visit the Wuwang Hill area of the map which is shown below.

As for all the players of Genshin Impact who have either unlocked and used Qiqi or got her randomly, Violetgrass will be the most important item for upgrading Qiqi's Ascension level. Currently, the total number of Ascension levels she has is 168, which will require the players to gather a lot of Violetgrass. It's not hard to gather this item as it is very common. Below is the list of rarity, ingredients, and effects that both the cooked dishes have.

Black-Back Perch Stew Rarity: This material has a rarity of 3 Stars. Ingredients: Fish x 3, Jueyen Chili x1, Salt x 1, and Violetgrass x 1 are the ingredients needed to prepare this item. Effect: Restores 7.5% HP of all party members. Regenerates 350-580 HP every 5 seconds for a total duration of 30 seconds.

Wanmin Restaurant's Boiled Fish Rarity: This material has a rarity of 3 Stars. Ingredients: Fish x 3, Jueyen Chili x 1, Salt x 1, and Violetgrass x 1 are the ingredients needed to prepare this item. Effect: Restores 34% of Max HP to all party members and regenerates 1410 HP every 5 seconds for a total duration of 30 seconds.



Also read | Call Of Duty Gets A New Playlist Update; Know All The Changes

Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters: Venti Diluc, Fischl, Qiqi

A-Tier Characters: Jean Keqing, Traveller (Anemo), Xiangling, Razor, Xaio, Mona, Barbara

B-Tier Characters: Traveller (Geo), Klee, Chongyun, Bennett

C-Tier Characters: Kaeya, Lisa, Beidou, Ningguang, Sucrose, Xingqiu, Noelle

D-Tier Characters: Amber

Genshin Impact Download Steps

PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

iOS or Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Also read | Genshin Impact Valberry Location Details That You Must Check Out

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo