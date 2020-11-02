Genshin Impact Carrots Location: Where To Find Carrots In The Gacha-based Game?

Launched on September 28, 2020, The free-to-play Genshin Impact revolves around an original story. The game is full of many OP characters to choose from to make up a party of four. With a unique take at the Battle Pass system, characters used and unlocking Multiplayer mode, this MMORPG has taken gaming to another level. Nevertheless, players are quite intrigued by Carrots and are wondering about where to find carrots in Genshin Impact. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to find carrots in Genshin Impact?

Today that is Monday, November 2, 2020, is the end of the 8-day long Marvelous Merchandise Event. This Genshin Impact event start is held in the period of October 26, 2020, to November 02, 2020. So, through this new event, players can receive incredible rewards in exchange for giving Liben's requested items. In the same, event which is bound to end today, players have also been asked to present 10 Carrots. But, to complete the task, the Genshin Impact Carrots Location must be known.

Genshin Impact Carrots Location For Marvelous Merchandise Event

Genshn Impact is a game which is filled with several items, currencies and much more which offer several useful interfaces in the game. However, for now, Carrots in the game have also become one of the important materials. The Genshin Impact Carrots location can be found in the wild across Tayvat in Springvale. You can collect more than 10 Carrots by visiting 3 locations here.

Nevertheless, it is quite important to know that Carrots are not some rare materials in the game. You can find carrots anywhere in the world of Genshin Impact. A player can easily acquire these materials directly from the ground in the MMORPG game. A player can also find Carrots in Genshin Impact by examining crates and stalls which are available almost everywhere. All a player needs to do is, go near some crates and stalls and press “Examine,” you will be able to get carrots easily.

