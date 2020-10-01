How To Unlock R700 In Warzone? Know All About New Sniper In Warzone

COD Warzone Season 6 is live now and it brings a lot of new content for the player. It brings a brand-new traveling subway system, two new weapons, multiple game modes, and more. COD Warzone is the battle royale installment to the Call of Duty franchise. It is one of the most played battle royale games that are present in the gaming market at the moment. Players need to be aware of their arsenal and new incoming weapons in games like Warzone to stay ahead of their competition. COD Warzone brings a new sniper to the game in Season 6, SPR-208. The SPR 208 is a remake of the iconic R700 from the earlier Modern Warfare title.

How to unlock R700 in Warzone

R700 is a bolt-action sniper rifle and can be a really handy weapon for players that can use it. Sniper Rifles can dish out a significant amount of damage in one shot, but the player needs to know how to place themselves properly to efficiently execute kills in Warzone or the player will end up being spotted and shot down by opponents.

The R700 is a wonderful sniper and used to be one of the sniper’s favorite weapons in the earlier Modern Warfare title. To unlock the R700 in Warzone, the player will have to reach tier 15 in the Battle Pass for season 6. Upon reaching tier 15 in the battle pass, the player will be awarded the R700. The R700 is a marksman rifle.

About the R-700

The new weapon has been described by the game as, “Reliable, hard-hitting .300 Win bolt-action rifle from Sloan Precision. This weapon’s extensive military use gives rise to an abundance of customization.” This marksman rifle won’t fall short in front of the other weapons as it is very dependable while shooting shots at a distance.

R700 Stats

Damage Profile

Head Chest Stomach Limb Distance 250 167 93 93 0-23.5 m 250 162 90 90 23.5 - 29.5 m 250 154 86 86 29.5 - 53.5 m 250 90 50 50 more than 53.5 m

Rounds Per Minute: 48 RPM

Magazine Size: 5

With Attachments: 56.5RPM, 10 shots

Reload Speed: 2.78s seconds

Aim Down Sights Speed: 300ms

Player Movement Speed: 93%

The stats show that the R700 is a great weapon to have in the arsenal of any player. When used efficiently, it can provide the player with the one-up they need on their opponents.

