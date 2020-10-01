How To Quickly Increase Adventure Rank In Genshin Impact? Here's Complete Guide

One of the most important aspects of an RPG game is the levelling up of characters. Higher levels allow the players to clean up dungeons faster and more efficiently. Having a high enough level also means that the need for help from other players will be very less. Genshin Impact being an RPG game is set in a huge fantasy-based world. Knowing how to level up the adventure rank of characters has its own perks that are unique to this game. Continue reading to know how to quickly increase adventure rank in Genshin Impact.

Tips to Increase Adventure Level Faster in Genshin Impact

When players start Genshin Impact, the default Adventure rank is 1. As in most of the RPG, exploration is the easier way to start with. Opening chests, discovering new locations and areas in the map, clearing different level dungeons, completing main story quests, side story quests, and daily quests, using fast travel waypoints, and defeating bosses will help you level up faster.

In Genshin Impact, these fast travel waypoints are known as fast travel pillars; find as many as possible. While exploring the map, it's common to come across enemies all the time. The toughness level of enemies will also increase as the character levels up, so it helps a lot as well.

After reaching the mid-game, a lot of new items and things will be available to the players which will further help in increasing the Adventure rank faster. The more XP you get, the faster it will be to level up.

Now the main part is to reach Adventure rank 12. After reaching this point, players get access to a Daily Quest known as "Commission Quests". Completing this every day will help in gathering more XP, and in turn increasing the Adventure rank. A total of 250XP can be obtained from these daily quests and a bonus of 400XP for completing them all. The daily quests get reset at 4 AM every day. Lastly, the highest XP points one can achieve from is by defeating bosses which starts getting harder from the mid-game in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Tier List

For the S Tier

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveler (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveler (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

Genshin Impact Download

PC players can download Genshin Impact directly from the Official site of miHoYo. The PSN store is where the PlayStation 4 players will be able to find this game for download. Android and iOS users can download from the Google Play Store and App Store respectively. Genshin Impact is free to play and is available for download without any cost in all the above-mentioned platforms.

