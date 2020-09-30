Genshin Impact Updates: How To Reroll In Genshin Impact? Find Out

The latest free to play RPG game Genshin Impact has gripped gamers across the world. The game has been developed by the company miHoYo and was released on September 28. Genshin Impact not only offers an enjoyable gameplay but also an intriguing storyline.

Its parent company miHoYo is best known for creating Honkai Impact 3rd, which is a popular action game. Genshin impact has been released for the Windows PC platform, along with a PS4 and mobile release. Hence owning a high tech gadget is not a requirement to enjoy this game. Read on to find out, “How to reroll in Genshin Impact?”

Read | Genshin Impact Guide: Acquaint Fate, Intertwined Fate, and Wishes System overview

Genshin Impact reroll guide

Genshin Impact has a gacha-style random character selection. So it is a no brainer that the best characters will be available only in the upper tier of the game. But that being said, some brainy gamers have already figured out the quickest, most effective way to reroll in Genshin Impact. Well, it works as long as you don’t mind breaking the rules and risking a potential ban by the company.

Read | Genshin Impact Guide: Noctilucous Jade location and properties in Genshin Impact

How to reroll in Genshin Impact?

To reroll in Genshin Impact, the gamer needs to sign up for a brand new account, with a brand new username. Then comes patience, because the gamer will have to play through the first twenty minutes of gameplay. No other successful way to reroll in Genshin Impact has been found yet.

And PC users will find it easier to reroll as compared to the PlayStation users. This is because a player in-game account is tied to their PSN account in PlayStation. Hence if a PS4 player is desperate to reroll, creating a new PSN account is the best bet. Once the player has secured a new account, they can start the game and play through the introduction once again. If you need help at this stage YouTuber SuperSonicGaming159 has already documented the fastest way to speedrun through the Genshin Impact introduction.

Read | What do Primogems do in Genshin Impact? What are Primogems in the game?

Here are the top 5 characters in Genshin Impact

Venti (S+)

Keqing (S)

Mona (S)

Duluc (S)

Qiqi (A+)

Jean (A)

Read | Genshin Impact Guide: What are Genesis Crystals and other currencies in Genshin Impact?

Fans must keep in mind that all of these characters are extremely rare in the game. If a player decides to undergo a Genshin Impact reroll guise, they won’t be able to get a lot of top tier characters until they grind through the tedious introduction over and over. Moreover, in the discussion forum of miHoYo, there have been reports of players getting banned from the game, because rerolling is essentially cheating.