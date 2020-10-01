Genshin Impact Tri Seal Quest: Full Guide To Unlocking Three Seals

RPG games are immensely popular because of all the main story missions that they offer, along with all the other side quests which could either reward the players with special items or could lead to another secret mission as well. Genshin Impact is no different and one of the latest quests is about unlocking some type of tri seal. Here is all you need to know about this quest.

Genshin Impact Tri Seal Quest

Players will come across a quest in Genshin Impact in which they will have to secretly investigate at a location known as Dadaupa gorge which will make them destroy three of the seals which are protecting a chest. Players need to find out where these three seals are, which will allow them to break it and get all the loot from that chest.

In one of the story missions from the main mode, Dadaupa Gorge is the location where the players will have to go to for this quest. To know how to break the seals, head over to an NPC with the name Dr. Livingstone. He will narrate the player about the story of the Graveyard of Swords and about these three seals which are blocking the treasure to be taken from the chest.

The next step would be to wipe out 10 enemies within a limited time frame. Once the players finish this time trial, they need to use ice on the pedestal and now they will be able to unlock one of the seals. For the second seal, head over in the south direction from there, towards a small lake. Same as the first one, there will be a number of enemies here along with a pedestal. Defeat all of them and use the item from Lisa, interact again with the pedestal and the second seal protection will be broken.

The last seal is in the southeast direction from the second seal location. The same drill like the before two, fight the enemies, defeat them, and use the Pyro item on the pedestal to break the third and the final seal. Now with all the seals are broken, head back to the Graveyard of Swords to obtain a type of Deluxe Chest. For the PC players, Genshin Impact can be downloaded from the Official site of miHoYo. For the PlayStation 4, it is available in the PSN store. For Android and iOS users, it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store respectively.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo