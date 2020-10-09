Genshin Impact White Iron Chunk And Crystal Chunk Early Location Guide

Genshin Impact has seen so much success in such a brief period after its release (28 September) that it has taken over the gaming world by surprise. It is estimated that this game will soon make a gross of $100 million within the first month. Along with the knowledge to build every character according to their abilities, it is also equally important to know the locations of different materials in this game. One such item is the white iron chunk. Continue reading to know where to find white iron chunk in Genshin Impact.

Where to find White Iron Chunk in Genshin Impact

Can be most commonly found in the Stormbearer's Mountain and Stormbearer's Point : Players can easily find White Iron Chunks in these two mentioned locations. The level of enemies here will mostly be around an average of level 13 to level 15, so players need to make sure that they are prepared to take on enemies at these levels.

: Players can easily find White Iron Chunks in these two mentioned locations. The level of enemies here will mostly be around an average of level 13 to level 15, so players need to make sure that they are prepared to take on enemies at these levels. The Second location is in Wolvendom : The White Iron Chunks can be found in Wolvendom on the path that goes to the Stormterror's lair. Players just need to be alert on entering this area as it can be a bit harder to spot white iron chunks at this location.

: The White Iron Chunks can be found in Wolvendom on the path that goes to the Stormterror's lair. Players just need to be alert on entering this area as it can be a bit harder to spot white iron chunks at this location. Can be abundantly found in some Areas in Dihua Marsh: In some areas of Dihua Marsh, there will be an abundance of White Iron Chunks. Just keep searching for rocky areas in the marshy spots and there will be white ores, these are the white iron chunks.

Genshin Impact Crystal Chunk

The crystal chunks in Genshin Impact are farming materials that are rare in existence, and players will need to travel to Minlin. The location for these crystal chunks is towards the far end of the west from the starting area of the game.

First, go to the base of Mt. Aozang.

From here, go from the river leading into a large cavern type structure with a lake inside.

Now, head towards the lake and the Crystal Chunk nodes will be visible surrounding the water.

One thing to note is that this location is a level 25-30+ area at World Level 0.

If the player level is lower than this, it can difficult to farm for Crystal Chunks.

Promo Image Credits: miHoYo