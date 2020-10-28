Genshin Impact Yaoyao: A New 4-star Character To Be Introduced In The Upcoming Patch

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based free-to-play, open-world action RPG-based on the fantasy genre. It is developed and published by the Chinese game development studio, miHoYo. In Genshin Impact, the main plot revolves around a traveller who is searching for the lost sibling. Currently, there are 24 characters to choose from, but with the upcoming major patch in November, some new characters will be added in the game. One such character is known as Yaoyao. Continue reading to know about her abilities.
Genshin Impact Yaoyao
There is not much information about this new character which will be introduced in the update. Below is a list of details that is available currently.
- Yaoyao is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact.
- She was Xiangling's junior disciple under the same master chef.
- Now she has become an assistant for Ganyu.
- Constellation: ???
- Region: Liyue
- Rarity: 4-star
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Vision: Dendro
Genshin Impact Tier List
Currently, a total of 24 playable Genshin Impact characters are available in the base version of the game. New characters will be soon added with its first major update in November. Check out the below-mentioned tier list for every player.
S-Tier Characters
- Venti
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Skyward Sonnet
- Elemental Burst: Wind's Grand Ode
- Diluc
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Searing Onslaught
- Elemental Burst: Dawn
- Fischl
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Nightrider summons
- Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria
- Qiqi
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost
- Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune
A-Tier Characters
- Jean
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Gale Blade
- Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze
- Keqing
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration
- Elemental Burst: Starward Sword
- Traveller (Anemo)
- Element: Anemo (wind)
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Palm Vortex
- Elemental Burst: Gust Surge
- Xiangling
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Guoba Attack
- Elemental Burst: Pyronado
- Razor
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Claw and Thunder
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Fang
- Xaio
- Element: Ameno (wind)
- Weapon: Polearm
- Elemental Skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling
- Elemental Burst: Bane of All Evil
- Mona
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Reflection of Doom
- Elemental Burst: Stellaris Phantasm
- Barbara
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Let the Show Begin
- Elemental Burst: Shining Miracle heals Barbara and the party.
B-Tier Characters
- Traveller (Geo)
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Starfell Sword
- Elemental Burst: Wake of Earth
- Klee
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty
- Elemental Burst: Sparks 'n' Splash
- Chongyun
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Chonghua's Layered Frost
- Elemental Burst: Cloud-parting Star
- Bennett
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Passion Overload
- Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage
C-Tier Characters
- Kaeya
- Element: Cryo
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Frostgnaw
- Elemental Burst: Glacial Waltz
- Lisa
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Violet Arc
- Elemental Burst: Lightning Rose
- Beidou
- Element: Electro
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Tidecaller
- Elemental Burst: Stormbreaker
- Ningguang
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Jade Screen
- Elemental Burst: Starshatter
- Sucrose
- Element: Anemo
- Weapon: Catalyst
- Elemental Skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation - 6308
- Elemental Burst: Forbidden Creation
- Xingqiu
- Element: Hydro
- Weapon: Sword
- Elemental Skill: Fatal Rainscreen
- Elemental Burst: Raincutter
- Noelle
- Element: Geo
- Weapon: Claymore
- Elemental Skill: Breastplate
- Elemental Burst: Sweeping Time
D-Tier Characters
- Amber
- Element: Pyro
- Weapon: Bow
- Elemental Skill: Explosive Puppet
- Elemental Burst: Fiery Rain
Genshin Impact Download
Genshin Impact is available for PS4, PC, Android, and iOS platforms. Below are the links for each one, and the game can be downloaded directly from there:
