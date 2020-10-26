Genshin Impact's Best Healers In Game: Here Is Complete Guide

Genshin Impact is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG) and having a proper set of team members is very important to be able to clear out high difficulty quests having high-level monsters. Players in this game should always include Healers and play around their strengths. Continue reading to know about the best healers available.

Genshin Impact Healers

Genshin Impact can be downloaded on almost all of the major gaming platforms which include PC, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. For the console and mobile gamers, the game is available in the respective online stores for their devices. For the PC players, Genshin Impact download is available on the official website of miHoYo. Below are the best healers in Genshin Impact with details about them.

1. Barbara (Hydro)

A healer who is entirely scaled on the basis of her own Health Points. The more health she has, the more healing she will be able to provide to her teammates.

This character is able to provide a revive when her max constellations are available to her.

Players should focus on two of her stats, which are HP, and then her Attack.

Using some healing bonus gear will help even further.

Let the Show Begin: This will summons water droplets that give Hydro damage to the enemies Regenerate health for the character. Regular attacks will heal all party members for an amount that will depend on Barbara’s maximum health.

This will summons water droplets that give Hydro damage to the enemies Shining Miracle: This will heal all the party members an amount that will depend on Barbara’s maximum health.

2. Jean (Anemo)

Jean comes under the category of healers whose abilities are scaled based on her attacks.

Jean's Wind Companion talent has an effect by which her regular attack hits have a 50% chance to regenerates HP which is equal to 15% of Jean’s Attack for all of her party members.

Good support character

Dandelion Breeze: Creates a Dandelion Field that launches enemies and does Anemo damage. She regenerates a large amount of health for all party members, which brings down her attack.

Creates a Dandelion Field that launches enemies and does Anemo damage. She regenerates a large amount of health for all party members, which brings down her attack. Dandelion Field: Continuously regenerates HP for one ally and imbues them with Anemo. Deals Anemo damage to enemies who enter or exit the field.

Continuously regenerates HP for one ally and imbues them with Anemo.

3. Noelle (Geo)

Defence based healer and support character. This healer will heal more when defence stat is higher.

Excellent with her first constellation Increases the chance to heal to 100% when both the Breastplate and Sweeping Time are active.

Breastplate: This will bring up a protective stone shield that deals Geo type damage to the enemies and also creates a shield.

This will bring up a protective stone shield that deals Geo type damage to the enemies and also creates a shield. Damage absorption scales depending on Noelle’s defence. Her attacks have a chance to regenerate HP for all characters.



4. Qiqi (Cryo)

This healer scales based on her attack and also has powerful healing abilities that have long cooldowns.

Her ability allows her to passively regenerate health.

Returns HP for the entire party by attacking. Players should focus on building her with pure Attack gear. Qiqi has a revive at the max constellation.

Herald of Frost: When Qiqi normal or charged attacks hit a target, she will regenerate HP for all party members and all of her allied characters. Regenerates HP for the current character at regular intervals while clinging to them and dealing Cryo damage.

When Qiqi normal or charged attacks hit a target, she will regenerate HP for all party members and all of her allied characters. Preserver of Fortune: This will mark enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that will further do Cryo damage. Enemies affected take damage, and the character will regenerate health.

This will mark enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that will further do Cryo damage.

