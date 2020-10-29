Watch Dogs: Legion Crashing? Ubisoft Rolls Out Patch Notes With Hotfix Immediately

Watch Dogs: Legion by Ubisoft is one of the major game releases of fall 2020, and it was launched today that is October 29. Players all around the world have bestowed the game with lots of love right after the release. Nevertheless, many players started reporting Watch Dogs: Legion crashing on consoles including PS4 and Xbox One. In response, Ubisoft immediately launched Watch Dogs: Legion Patch to resolve the issue and shared the details on their official forum. If you have been wondering about the Watch Dogs: Legion patch notes and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Watch Dogs: Legion crashing problem addressed by Ubisoft

According to the official post on Ubisoft forum, a Watch Dogs: Legion bug was detected which was causing the performance issues on the game. While releasing the hotfix, the developer wrote in the post: "We’re deploying a hotfix to address the performance issues we’re seeing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This hotfix has already been deployed on PS4 and Xbox." PC gamers will have to wait for a day as the developers assure the hotfix will be provided by October 30, 2020. Below are the Watch Dogs: Legion path notes, have a look.

Watch Dogs: Legion Patch Notes:

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

