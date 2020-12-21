Ghost Of Tsushima 1.18 Patch Notes: Players Can Now Fill Their Legends Parties

Ghost Of Tsushima players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a lot of new changes to the game. Thus they have been asking a lot of questions about the Ghost of Tsushima update. So help them out, we have listed down all the information about Ghost of Tsushima update. The maker shave released a post on their official blog about Ghosty of Tsushima 1.18 update. Read more about Ghost Of Tsushima Patch notes.

Ghost of Tsushima 1.18 Patch Notes

Tomorrow, Patch 1.18 for #GhostOfTsushima will add new options to search for players to fill your Legends party in Nightmare Story/Survival missions and Raid chapters. Search parameters include Bonus Objective goals, microphones, and more.



Tomorrow, we’ll release patch 1.18 for Ghost of Tsushima. In addition to a few minor bug fixes, this patch includes a new set of tools in order to address two things we’ve heard loud and clear from Ghost of Tsushima: Legends players – first, that you’d like some assistance in filling out your party for the Raid, and second, users quitting mid-match is impacting the experience in Survival missions.

In order to address this feedback, we’re adding new Fill Party options, which will offer the ability to set specific parameters when you’re attempting to find other players. This new tool helps you fill your party for Gold and Nightmare Survival missions, Nightmare Story missions, and yes, all three chapters of The Tale of Iyo Raid.

Because playing on these modes – especially if your intention is to complete all bonus objectives – requires organized, carefully constructed groups for an optimal experience, rather than simply matching you into a random game, our goal with these new options is instead to make sure you can find a group that’s tailored to your needs.

Using these Fill Party options, you (alone or with 1-2 members in your party) can search for players to complete your party of four based on your goals. This can include aiming to complete all Bonus Objectives, aiming to complete Story missions without getting wounded, completing Raid chapters with all Oni Chests, etc., as well as the option to only find players with microphones enabled. If you’ve been hoping for matchmaking in order to play the Raid, Fill Party is the way to go!

Once you assemble your party based on overall goals, you can then tactically sort out each player’s role and class in order to best ensure that your specific goals are met, which in turn will hopefully avoid the problem of players quitting mid-match when they’re unable to complete specific objectives.

