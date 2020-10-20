Ghost Of Tsushima Mask Locations; Learn About All The Mask Locations In Ghost Of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is a samurai game developed by Sucker Punch. The game has provides the player with the complete Samurai experience. Ghost of Tsushima has also included a bunch of cosmetics to customize the protagonist Jin. These cosmetics are known as Vanity Gear. The Vanity Gear includes masks, hats, helmets, headbands, sword kits, saddles, and more. This gear doesn't not affect the stats of the character and has only been included for the customization of the character in the game. Players have been wondering about the Ghost of Tsushima mask locations.

Ghost of Tsushima Mask Locations

Ghost of Tsushima masks are worn by the protagonist Jin Sakai in the game. These masks not only help secure Jin's identity in the game but also help create a sense of fear in the hearts of his enemies. Masks can be found in settlements, purchased from merchants, obtained as a reward, or crafted with the use of certain resources. Here is the list of Ghost of Tsushima mask locations:

SAKAI MASK: Automatically obtained during Act 2: Region, Toyotama, Main Quest: Ghosts from the Past.

SAKAI HALF MASK: Upgrade Sakai Clan Armor to level II.

GHOST MASK: Automatically obtained during Act 2: Region, Toyotama, Main Quest: From the Darkness.

SACRED MOUNTAIN MESSENGER: Can be acquired by completing all 16 Bamboo Strikes.

WOLF OF TSUSHIMA: Can be acquired by completing all 49 Fox Dens (Inari Shrines).

PURITY OF WAR: Can be acquired by completing Mystic Tales, The Undying Flame

SHATTERED MASK OF TOMOE: Can be acquired by completing Side Tale “Laid to Rest (Ishikawa Tale 9 of 9)“.

ADACHI HALF MASK: Can be acquired by completing Side Tale “The Sister Betrayed (Masako Tale 9 of 9)“.

CONQUEROR’S MASK: Can be acquired by completing Side Tale “Fit for the Khan“.

GLOWERING WARRIOR: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

AVENGING LORD: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

THIEF’S WRAP: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

SNOWS OF KAMIAGATA: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

BRUTAL BANDIT: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

HAUNTED DREAMS: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

GUARDIAN’S SCOWL: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

NASU BABA’S WRATH: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

VENERABLE SPIRIT: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

KIJIN’S BLOOD: Can be acquired as a present at Golden Temple gift Altar.

SKELETAL VENGEANCE: Found in Act III, in the workshop of the Stonecutters Village.

IVORY OF WOE: Found in Act III, in front of the house at Kubara Crossing.

GOSAKU'S VISAGE: Upgrade Gosaku's Armor to level II.

SAMURAI CLAN MASK: Upgrade Samurai Clan Armor to level II.

SEIRYUU'S GLARE: Found in Act III, in a workshop filled with ashes beside the bridge in Sago Mill.

Locations source: Ghost of Tsushima Wiki

Promo Image Source: sansamour20 Twitter Handle