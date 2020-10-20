Ghost Of Tsushima Guide: How To Find The Shattered Mask Of Tomoe?

Ghost Of Tsushima has been one of the most popular games released by Sucker Punch Productions. The game is getting a lot of attention from the gaming community. Its gameplay and the items available have been loved by the fans. They are extremely curious to find out about items like Shattered mask of Tomoe. To help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about Shattered mask of Tomoe in Ghost Of Tsushima.

About Shattered Mask Of Tomoe

A number of players have been asking about the Shattered mask of Tomoe. This is an item available in the story mode of the game. Mask is basically a piece of cosmetic that is used to change the appearance of the character. Jin’s appearance can be changed by using the Tomoe mask. This mask is easy to obtain and can be found at multiple places throughout the map. You can get the mask for free by completing the Side Tale “Laid to Rest (Ishikawa Tale 9 of 9)“. The players can even find these masks in some settlements and even craft it themselves by bringing in some specific resources. You can also buy the mask from merchants that are located throughout the entire map of Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Multiplayer mode

#GhostOfTsushima version 1.1 is now available to download worldwide! 🎉



That means you can now jump into our new co-op mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, with friends or via online matchmaking! ⚔️🏹🐕🗡️ pic.twitter.com/9hIQBXHSww — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 16, 2020

Apart from this, the makers have also introduced a new game mode, Ghost Of Tsushima Legends. Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer mode has brought in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages. Approach Gyozen in order to hear stories about the Ghosts. After the stories, you will be transported into the multiplayer mode that is also known as Ghost of Tsushima Legends. As you enter the game, you will be greeted with a short tutorial before choosing the class you wish to unlock first. You need to unlock the classes as you keep completing the Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer mode.

At the start of the multiplayer mode, the players will get an option to choose from 4 different classes. The first one is a Samurai class that is built to tackle combat head-on. The second one is Hunters who are designed to attack for long-ranged attacks. The next one is Ronin who has the ability to revive teammates. The last one is Assassins which can help the players by giving a substantial amount of damage with a single attack to the opponents. To make your gameplay easier, we have listed down all the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Samurai

Hunter

Ronin

Assasin

