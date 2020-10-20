Ghost Of Tsushima Legends Tips And Tricks To Improve Your Gameplay

Ghost Of Tsushima Legends has been released and the players seem to love it. They have been asking a lot of questions about this new multiplayer game. To compete with others, players are even asking for Ghost Of Tsushima Legends tips. To help them out, we have listed down some Ghost of Tsushima tips and tricks that can improve their game. Read more about Ghost Of Tsushima Legends.

Ghost Of Tsushima Legends Tips and Tricks

There are a total of 4 classes to choose in Ghost Of Tsushima Legends. Players should unlock every class to choose the perfect one according to their gameplay. This might help you in a number of ways.

Unlocking the classes will not only give you that specific class character but also unlock all the equipment. These pieces of equipment can also be used in other classes through the game.

Equipt rare Katanas. This will help you by opening more stances while fighting. Switching stances is a core part of Ghost Of Tsushima multiplayer mode, thus you will surely need to switch stances during combat.

Choose your class skills according to your gameplay. A player gets to choose 12 skills for their character. Make the best out of those 12 skills to outplay other players in the multiplayer mode.

Claim all the daily rewards. These rewards might help you to buy some useful items for your armour or weapons. These rewards can be claimed after completing the daily challenges. These challenges get updated every day.

Reroll your blue gear to help you improve your game in Ghost Of Tsushima Legends. Players usually dismantle its parts to get other armour because of its price. But it surely is a great gear to have in the game so try and collect the resources required.

Keep practising with your gaming partners in the silver tier missions. These are known to be extremely difficult and can also bring in some synchronisation to you and your teammates’ attacks.

Imbue the katana with some attunements that are available throughout the map. These attunements are found as glowing pedestals through the campaign mode. Try using the sun as well as the moon attunements for selective enemies.

Learn what each property does. This can be found by opening the property slot. Open the second slot and hit R2 to get information on each property.

More about Ghost Of Tsushima Legends

This game mode has brought in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages. Approach Gyozen in order to hear stories about the Ghosts. After the stories, you will be transported into the multiplayer mode that is also known as Ghost of Tsushima Legends. As you enter the game, you will be greeted with a short tutorial before choosing the class you wish to unlock first. You need to unlock the classes as you keep completing the Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

