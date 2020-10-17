Ghost Of Tsushima Best Armor: List Of All Popular Armors In Game

Quick links:
Ghost of Tsushima has been creating much excitement amongst the gaming community with its beautiful graphics. The game has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. Ghost Of Tsushima makers has managed to gain a lot of attention for their upcoming multiplayer addition to heir game. The players are extremely curious to find information about this new update. Read more to know about Ghost of Tsushima Legends. Read more to know about the Ghost of Tsushima.
Players have been asking things like the best weapons, best armours to use in Ghost Of Tsushima. The best weapon can not be named as each has its own perks. It depends on which game style is the player is approaching the game. Every player will have a different set of weapon combination according to their gameplay.
Every weapon and armour is based according to the gaming style of the player. These can be unlocked by completing a number of side missions. But we have also laid out our list of best armours sets according to different game styles. Here are some useful Ghost Of Tsushima Armors.
#GhostOfTsushima version 1.1 is now available to download worldwide! 🎉— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 16, 2020
That means you can now jump into our new co-op mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, with friends or via online matchmaking! ⚔️🏹🐕🗡️ pic.twitter.com/9hIQBXHSww
Ghost of Tsushima has a set of weapons that are given to the players at the start of the game. The Sakai Storm, Sakai Tanto and Half Bow are obtained by the players automatically as they start the game. Apart from these, Longbow and Blowgun are two weapons that will be given to the players as rewards for completing particular chapters in the game.
Weapons like Flaming Arrow and Hallucination Dart are some weapons that can be unlocked by completing the side tale of Ghost Of Tsushima. There are other additions known as Ghost weapons that can be unlocked by using the Ghost Weapon skill tree. Here are some of the Ghost weapons.
