Ghost Of Tsushima Black Dye Merchant Location; Learn More Here

Ghost of Tsushima is being called one of the best games of 2020. Sucker Punch games have really outdone themselves with their take on the Samurai experience. Ghost of Tsushima has a set of cosmetics required to customize the player in the game. These cosmetics are known as Vanity Gear. Vanity Gear can be further customized in the game with the help of merchants. Black dye and white dye merchants help provide colour to the Vanity gear. Players have been wondering about the black dye merchant location in Ghost of Tsushima.

Black dye Merchant Location in Ghost of Tsushima

Players can look for these merchants to add colour to their armour. Adding colour to the armour will not affect any stats of the character, but will provide a cool visual experience for the player. These merchants help add a new level of customisation to the character, which helps the player create an individual appearance.

Black Dye Merchant Location

The Black Dye Merchant can be located in the Eastern Toyotama Region. This region is not available at the start of the game, the player will have to progress through the story to unlock this region in Ghost of Tsushima. The black dye merchant is housed in a cave behind a wall. Players can approach this merchant to dye their armour black.

White Dye Merchant Location

The White dye merchant can be found to the west of Wanderer's Pass. Fortunately for the players, this area is available from the start of the game, the only hiccup is the distance it takes to reach the merchant. This merchant lives in a beautiful house on top of a small mountain. Players can approach this merchant to dye their armour white.

Ghost of Tsushima Multiplayer

Ghost of Tsushima Multiplayer is the new Legends update in the game. Ghost Of Tsushima has added one of the biggest free updates any game has seen till date. Ghost of Tsushima Legends has its own story and events that players can experience with the company of their friends. Players can squad up with their friends and become a samurai gang, this creates quite a fun experience for the players.

With the two-player alternative, players will be able to take part in a progression of center story missions that become more troublesome as the game advances. There will also be various exciting bends in the road that require proper coordination with one's colleague. In the event that the player decides to play the game mode in a group of four players, there will be wave-based Survival missions, where the player will be entrusted with taking on groups of the hardest adversaries that the game has to bring to the table. Players who figure out how to traverse the Story and Survival missions should be prepared to partake in the four-player Raid that vows to ship the players to a totally new world to take on a heartless adversary.

