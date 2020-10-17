Ghost Of Tsushima Classes: Know More Details About New Update

Ghost Of Tsushima makers has managed to gain a lot of attention for their upcoming multiplayer addition to heir game. The players will get to experience a number of new characters and classes because of Ghost of Tsushima Legends. The players are extremely curious to find information about this new update. Read more to know about Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Classes

The makers have introduced a new multiplayer mode that will ring in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages.

Approach Gyozen in order to hear stories about the Ghosts. After the stories, you will be transported into the multiplayer mode that is also known as Ghost of Tsushima Legends. As you enter the game, you will be greeted with a short tutorial before choosing the class they wish to unlock first. They need to unlock the classes as they keep completing the Ghost of Tsushima Legends. Read more to know about the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

At the start of the multiplayer mode, the players will get an option to choose from 4 different. classes. The first one is a Samurai class that is built to tackle combat head-on. The second one is Hunters who are designed to attack for long-ranged attacks. The next one is Ronin who has the ability to revive teammates. The last one is Assassins which can help the players by giving a substantial amount of damage with a single attack to the opponents. To make your gameplay easier, we have listed down all the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

#GhostOfTsushima version 1.1 is now available to download worldwide! 🎉



That means you can now jump into our new co-op mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, with friends or via online matchmaking! ⚔️🏹🐕🗡️ pic.twitter.com/9hIQBXHSww — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Version 1.1 OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 16, 2020

Hunter

Class Ability (Rank 1): Staggering Arrow

Class Ability (Rank 10): Explosive Arrow

Ultimate Ability: Eye of Uchitsune(Costs 3 Resolve)

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Longbow

Quickfire Gear 1: Dirt Throw

Quickfire Gear 2: Healing Gourd

Ronin

Class Ability (Rank 1): Spirit Animal – Summons a friendly dog companion for a limited period of time

Class Ability (Rank 10): Healing Incense – Releases a small pot of incense that heals nearby allies.

Ultimate Ability: Breath of Izanami – Revive all the injured allies (Costs 3 Resolve)

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Half Bow

Quickfire Gear 1: Kunai

Quickfire Gear 2: Smoke Bomb

Assassin

Class Ability (Rank 1): Toxic Vanish – Vanish in a cloud of poison smoke that deals Stagger damage to nearby enemies

Class Ability (Rank 10): Group Vanish – Vanish along with nearby allies

Ultimate Ability: Shadow Strike – Instantly assassinate up to three targets from a distance (Costs 3 Resolve)

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Half Bow

Quickfire Gear 1: Kunai

Quickfire Gear 2: Caltrops

Samurai

Class Ability (Rank 1): Spirit Pull – While active, the Spirit Pull passively siphons health from a nearby enemy

Class Ability (Rank 10): Explosive Blade – Melee attacks will cause damaging explosions on contact

Ultimate Ability: Hachiman’s Fury – Perform a series of automatic strikes at your enemies (Costs 3 Resolve)

Sword: Katana

Ranged Weapon: Half Bow

Quickfire Gear 1: Dirt Throw

Quickfire Gear 2: Healing Gourd

