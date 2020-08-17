'Risk Of Rain 2' Tier List: The Best Characters Across Every Tier

Risk of Rain 2 has finally received a full release on August 11 after being available in early access. The indie game is a third-person shooter that features a horde of items and a vast number of enemies. However, there are only a few characters to choose from, so you need to be wise in your selection. Today, we take a look at some of the best characters in the game with their tier category.

Risk of Rain 2 tier list

Risk of Rain 2 - Best S tier characters

MUL-T

MUL-T is clearly the strongest character in Risk of Rain 2 with insane abilities. He also equips a chain gun for bigger enemies along with a rebar launcher which can be used to take down smaller opponents. Players can use him for the Monsoon run and quickly advance through the game by melting down enemies.

Engineer

The Engineer is an excellent choice in Risk of Rain 2, especially for solo games. He also has decent survivability and healing which is sufficient enough to help him stay in the fight much longer. However, he can’t be as effective for a Monsoon run, which is the toughest difficulty in the game.

Risk of Rain 2 - Best A tier characters

Huntress

Huntress is another exciting character that has an excellent dash in the game. She can also be considered an underrated character as it allows players to focus primarily on the positioning instead of combat. However, you need to make sure that you grab a bunch of useful items early in the game for a smoother run.

Risk of Rain 2 - Best B tier characters

Mercenary

The Mercenary has amazing mobility and excels at dodging damage from opponents. However, one of the major drawbacks about the character is his lack of range and early damage as opposed to other characters. Players can still consider him as a choice for multiplayer games rather than solos.

Risk of Rain 2 - Best C tier characters

Commando

The Commando is the very first character that you will come across in Risk of Rain 2. He can be considered as one of the well-rounded characters in the game that has good survivability at a range, and also comes with a versatile kit. However, he lacks in terms of mobility.

Risk of Rain 2 - Best D tier characters

Artificer

The Artificer performs decently in multiplayer games with all the support, however, it can prove to be a terrible choice if you are playing solos. One of the major problems with this character is that he lacks a shield and needs to be mobile for survival.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store