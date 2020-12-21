Ghost Of Tsushima New Outfits: God Of War, Horizon And Bloodborne Armour

Ghost Of Tsushima players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a set of new skins to the game. Thus they have been asking a lot of questions about Ghost of Tsushima new outfits. So help them out, we have listed down some Ghost of Tsushima new outfits that have been brought in with the latest update. Read more about Ghost Of Tsushima.

Ghost Of Tsushima new outfits

From now until January 15, 2021, unlock these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Complete any Story or Survival mission with each class to unlock all four outfits! pic.twitter.com/xVhQGlAeMc — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 18, 2020

The Ghost Of Tsushima makers have certainly managed to keep their players engrossed in the game with the new content that is constantly being added to the game. After the release of the huge multiplayer version of the game, the makers have now brought in Ghost of Tsushima new outfits.

This was confirmed by a post uploaded on Ghost Of Tsushima’s official Twitter account. The best part about Ghost of Tsushima new outfits is the fact that it has been inspired by some of the classic games including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne. Thus the terms Ghost Of Tsushima God Of War armour and Ghost Of Tsushima Bloodborne armour. The players can directly unlock these Ghost Of Tsushima skins through the in-game store.

More about Ghost Of Tsushima

Apart from this, the makers have also introduced a new multiplayer game mode called Ghost Of Tsushima Legends. This mode has brought in two-player story missions and four-player survival missions to the game. The players will need to unlock a new character known as Gyozen. He will be seen at different locations across various towns and villages. Approach Gyozen in order to hear stories about the Ghosts.

After the stories, you will be transported into the multiplayer mode that is also known as Ghost of Tsushima Legends. As you enter the game, you will be greeted with a short tutorial before choosing the class they wish to unlock first. They need to unlock the classes as they keep completing the Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

At the start of the multiplayer mode, the players will get an option to choose from 4 different. classes. The first one is a Samurai class that is built to tackle combat head-on. The second one is Hunters who are designed to attack for long-ranged attacks. The next one is Ronin who has the ability to revive teammates.

The last one is Assassins which can help the players by giving a substantial amount of damage with a single attack to the opponents. To make your gameplay easier, we have listed down all the classes in Ghost of Tsushima Legends.

Samurai

Hunter

Ronin

Assasin

