Ghost Of Tsushima PC Requirements: Minimum To Recommended System Specifications

Ghost of Tsushima has been creating much excitement amongst the gaming community with its beautiful graphics. The game has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. But what are the PC requirements to play the game smoothly? Read more to know about the Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements.

Also Read | Ghost Of Tsushima Release Date & Pre-order Bonuses For The PS4 Exclusive Game

Also Read | 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Release Time Revealed; Know Details About Pre-loading And More

Ghost of Tsushima pc requirements

Ghost of Tsushima has some of the most realistic graphics which certainly requires some specifications to function seamlessly. Thus the players have been asking about questions about the Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements. These specifications can be seen on Ghost of Tsushima’s official website. But if you still have not figured it out, we have made a list of basic PC requirements to the recommended PC requirements for playing Ghost of Tsushima on PC. Here is the Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements.

Also Read | Ghost Of Tsushima Photo Mode Has The Ability To Create Beautiful Stills, Impresses Fans

Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements (Minimum System specifications)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz Or AMD FX-8320

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 2 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

RAM: 8 GB

Windows: Windows 7,8,8.1 and 10 (64 Bit)

DirectX: DX 11

HDD Space: 60 GB

The players can also use:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4440S 2.8GHz Or AMD FX-8150

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

RAM: 16 GB

Windows: Windows 7,8,8.1 and 10 (64 Bit)

DirectX: DX 11

HDD Space: 60 GB

Ghost of Tsushima PC requirements (Recommended system specifications)

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz Or AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

RAM: 32 GB

Windows: Windows 7,8,8.1 and 10 (64 Bit)

DirectX: DX 11

HDD Space: 60 GB

More about Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is a Sony exclusive game that has been created by Sucker Punch Productions. Since this action-adventure game is a PS exclusive game, it has been published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This part focuses on the story of Jin Sakai who is one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island. The game is also based in the time of the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274. The game was initially supposed to release on June 26 but was pushed to July 17 because of COVID-19 pandemic. The makers had released the trailer of the game on March 5, 2020, which had gotten the game the recognition it deserved.

Ghost of Tsushima is just days away! Watch our launch trailer, and find more at https://t.co/XU3ZJ8Y3dc 🗡️#GhostOfTsushima pic.twitter.com/9YN52o6Vac — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) July 13, 2020

Also Read | How To Sheath Sword In Ghost Of Tsushima? Learn To Put Away And Clean Katana Here

Also Read | Ghost Of Tsushima All Armor Sets, Weapons, Masks And Outfits: Full List