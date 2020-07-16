Ghost Of Tsushima Release Date & Pre-order Bonuses For The PS4 Exclusive Game

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action game set in the medieval times of Japan. The game was initially announced in 2017, whereas an official trailer for the same was released back in 2018's E3 event. The plot of the game revolves around a samurai named Jin Sakai who is on the quest to defeat Mongolian invaders and protect his people. The game is reportedly inspired by classic Japanese films which dealt with similar premises. Check out Ghost Of Tsushima's release date details below -

Ghost of Tsushima release date

The Sucker Punch Productions' high-octane game was initially scheduled to release on June 26, 2020, as a PS4 exclusive. But, the release date had reportedly been pushed ahead in order to give Sony's big summer release The Last of Us 2 some room to breathe. But, the game will now be debuting on July 17, 2020.

Image courtesy - Official PS4 website

Ghost of Tsushima pre-order bonuses

The standard version of Ghost of Tsushima is priced at $60 and comes with some basic pre-order bonuses. On the other hand, the digital deluxe version of the game has been priced at $70 and brings a number of pre-order bonuses for players to reap benefits from the in the game. The bonuses include a Hero of Tsushima skin set which includes an extra in-game horse, mask, saddle, sword and an armour set. The bonuses will also include director's commentary and a digital mini art book by Dark Horse.

Two other versions of Ghost of Tsushima are also available for players to pre-order now, These include a Special Edition and a Collector's edition which come along with physical goodies. Pre-ordering any version of the game will also give players a digital mini soundtrack and PS4 dynamic theme based on the box art of the game. The early reviews for Ghost of Tsushima have started flowing in. As of now, the game has been appreciated by many known gaming review portals. IGN has rated the game 9/10, whereas it stands on 84% on Metacritic and 7/10 on Gamespot. The user reviews for the game are expected to drop hours after Ghost of Tsushima debuts on PS4.

