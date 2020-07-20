Ghost Of Tsushima Tips And Tricks: Best Weapons, Armor And Combat

Quick links:
Ghost of Tsushima has been creating much excitement amongst the gaming community with its beautiful graphics. The game has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. Read more to know about the Ghost of Tsushima.
Players have been asking things like the best weapons and the best armours to use in Ghost Of Tsushima. The best weapon can not be named as each has its own perks. It depends on which game style is the player is approaching the game with. Every player will have a different set of weapon combinations according to their gameplay.
Ghost of Tsushima has a set of weapons that are given to the players at the start of the game. The Sakai Storm, Sakai Tanto and Half Bow are obtained by the players automatically as they start the game. Apart from these, Longbow and Blowgun are two weapons that will be given to the players as rewards for completing particular chapters in the game. Weapons like Flaming Arrow and Hallucination Dart are some weapons that can be unlocked by completing the side tale of Ghost Of Tsushima. There are other additions known as Ghost weapons that can be unlocked by using the Ghost Weapon skill tree. Here are some of the Ghost weapons.
Every weapon and armour is based according to the gaming style of the player. These can be unlocked by completing a number of side missions. But we have also laid out our list of best armours sets according to different game styles. Here are some useful Ghost Of Tsushima Armors.
1. Samurai Clan Armor: This can be used as an efficient defensive armour as it:
2. Tadayori's Armor: This armour can be used for better combat as it:
3. Ghost Armour: This can be used for experienced players using stealth gameplay as it:
