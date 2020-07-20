Ghost Of Tsushima Tips And Tricks: Best Weapons, Armor And Combat

Ghost of Tsushima has been creating much excitement amongst the gaming community with its beautiful graphics. The game has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. Read more to know about the Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima tips and tricks

Players have been asking things like the best weapons and the best armours to use in Ghost Of Tsushima. The best weapon can not be named as each has its own perks. It depends on which game style is the player is approaching the game with. Every player will have a different set of weapon combinations according to their gameplay.

Ghost Of Tsushima Weapons

Ghost of Tsushima has a set of weapons that are given to the players at the start of the game. The Sakai Storm, Sakai Tanto and Half Bow are obtained by the players automatically as they start the game. Apart from these, Longbow and Blowgun are two weapons that will be given to the players as rewards for completing particular chapters in the game. Weapons like Flaming Arrow and Hallucination Dart are some weapons that can be unlocked by completing the side tale of Ghost Of Tsushima. There are other additions known as Ghost weapons that can be unlocked by using the Ghost Weapon skill tree. Here are some of the Ghost weapons.

Kunai

Black Powder Bomb

Smoke Bomb

Sticky Bomb

Wind Chime

Ghost of Tsushima Armor

Every weapon and armour is based according to the gaming style of the player. These can be unlocked by completing a number of side missions. But we have also laid out our list of best armours sets according to different game styles. Here are some useful Ghost Of Tsushima Armors.

1. Samurai Clan Armor: This can be used as an efficient defensive armour as it:

Decreases the incoming damage

Improves health

Taking damage will give additional Resolve

Source: FP Good Game Youtube

2. Tadayori's Armor: This armour can be used for better combat as it:

Improves the knocking and reload speed

Improves total Concentration time

Headshots partly restore the Concentration meter

Source: OrcCorp Youtube

3. Ghost Armour: This can be used for experienced players using stealth gameplay as it:

Decreases enemy detection speed

Decreases number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance

Kills with this will have a chance to even Terrify a nearby enemy

Source: JorRaptor Youtube

Ghost of Tsushima Combat Tips

Block incoming attacks

Do not skip story missions as it gives a lot of useful tools as a reward

First, kill the archers in a fistfight

Use different fighting stances

Use side weapons like Kunai throwing knives

Avoid dodging as it will get the enemy out of your attacking radius

Check bodies for ammunition and supplies

