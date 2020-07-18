How Many Acts Are In Ghost Of Tsushima? How Long To Beat Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima has been creating much excitement amongst the gaming community with its beautiful graphics. The game has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. Thus the players have been continuously playing the game since its release. Read more about Ghost of Tsushima.

Since the players have been binging on Ghost of Tsushima, they have come up with some questions about the game. Players have been asking things like “how many acts are in Ghost of Tsushima?”. These questions have been answered on Suker Punch’s official website. But if you still cannot figure out “how many acts are in Ghost of Tsushima?” then you can look at the list of acts in Ghost Of Tsushima right here. Read more to know how many acts are in Ghost of Tsushima.

How many acts are in Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima game has been divided into three acts. The acts are named Act I, Act II, and Act III. There are different main objectives of a ascertain act. The objectives keep changing as you keep finishing the acts. Completing these objectives will leade you towards the main story missions. Every act is located in a different region of the Ghost Of Tsushima’s open world. The region in Act II will not be accessible until you finish the Act I. After you have completed all the three acts, you're free to roam around in the entire open-world map of Ghost Of Tsushima. Because the game is based on a free world concept, the exact game time of Ghost of Tsushima cannot be defined till now.

More about how Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is a Sony exclusive game that has been created by Sucker Punch Productions. Since this action-adventure game is a PS exclusive game, it has been published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Since the release, the game has been one of the most talked-about games in the community. This part focuses on the story of Jin Sakai who is one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island. The game is also based in the time of the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274. The game was initially supposed to release on June 26 but was pushed to July 17 because of COVID-19 pandemic. The makers had released the trailer of the game which had gotten the game the recognition it deserved.

