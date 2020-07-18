How To Observe Leader In Ghost Of Tsushima: Stealth Guide For Ghost Of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima has been creating much excitement amongst the gaming community with its beautiful graphics. The game has given them the opportunity to experience samurai combats with some extremely appealing backgrounds. Thus the players have been continuously playing the game since its release. Read more about Ghost of Tsushima.

Since the players have been binging on Ghost of Tsushima, they have come up with some questions about the game. Players have been asking things like “how to observe leader in Ghost of Tsushima”. There are proper instruction tabs in the game itself. But if you still But cannot figure out “how to observe leader in Ghost of Tsushima” then they can look at our guide on how to observe the leader in Ghost of Tsushima.

How to observe in Ghost of Tsushima?

In order to observe the leaders in Ghost of Tsushima, players must stay undetected when they are inside a Mongol-controlled area. Getting inside a Mongol-controlled area is important for players in order to get a close view of the camp boss. This can be difficult for the players who have just started the game but things like Ghost Armor can increase your stealth and make your task easier.

The leaders are always seen inside the Mongol camp. They can be differentiated from others by their gold or silver armour. These leaders are well equipped and usually have weapons like a sword and shield. Some of the leaders also have two swords which makes them even more deadly. The easiest and most convenient way to observer leaders Ghost of Tsushima is by finding a vantage point. The players can get on higher grounds like on a roof within the camp. Try and infiltrate the camp from above by jumping on roofs. Once the player gets near the leader, they will be prompted to hold R2 to start observing. It might not work if you are in the path of the of any enemies or you have been spotted by them.

Source: Gaming Fight Club Youtube

More about Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is a Sony-exclusive game that has been created by Sucker Punch Productions. Since this action-adventure game is a PS-exclusive game, it has been published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. This part focuses on the story of Jin Sakai who is one of the last samurai on Tsushima Island. The game is also based in the time of the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274. The game was initially supposed to release on June 26 but was pushed to July 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers had released the trailer of the game which has gotten the game the recognition it deserved.

Less than three weeks to go until Ghost of Tsushima launches on July 17! Watch our new trailer, and use #GhostOfTsushima to tag your post with a Jin emoji! pic.twitter.com/1P9lRU0QA6 — Ghost of Tsushima ðŸŽ® OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) June 29, 2020

