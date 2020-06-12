GhostWire Tokyo PS5 Game Details, Trailer And Release Date; All We Know So Far

During the PS5 reveal event, fans finally got a brief look at the game GhostWire: Tokyo which is created by the Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's Tokyo Gameworks studio. Sony's PS5 event revealed the official trailer and the most-awaited release date and confirmation of next-gen versions of the action-adventure horror game.

More about GhostWire: Tokyo game

The trailer of GhostWire Tokyo reveals that the game is going to have an FPP (First Person Perspective) user interface. It is surprising as Mikami is known for creating TPP (Third Person Perspective) games like Resident Evil or The Evil Within. What makes fans more excited about this game is that it is more action-focused, unlike other Shinji Mikami's games which were basically considered to be slow-paced horror games. However, GhostWire Tokyo has its own chilling and horrifying roots entangled perfectly.

Also Read | PS5 games list: All the games announced with the new generation of consoles

The trailer revealed that the game is going to showcase many mythical and ghostly characters with supernatural powers whereas the protagonist is on his way to defeat them to save Tokyo with his own superpowers. As per Mikami's proficiency, one can expect many horror-focused moments in the game that will considerably be very horrific without any doubt.

GhostWire: Tokyo release date

The PS5 reveal event revealed Shinji Mikami's GhostWire: Tokyo trailer on June 11 which was enough to have a better look at Tokyo as well as the exciting moment to moment gameplay. The GhostWire Tokyo trailer reveals that the game will be out by 2021 and it is going to be a perfect next-gen game.

Also Read | Sony PS5 announced with an ultra-futuristic look & two variants, price not revealed

While GhostWire Tokyo is considerably a lot different from Shinji Mikami's previous creations, the game is seemingly very interesting. Having a different touch to it, this Mikami's game has less of slow-paced horror roots and more of action-packed moments. Apart from this, fans are also excited for Resident Evil 8 and The Elder Scrolls VI, and GhostWire: Tokyo has also found its place in the list.

GhostWire Tokyo Trailer

Also Read | PS5 Vs Xbox One X - Does The Older Xbox Hold Its Ground To The New Gen Of PlayStation?

Other PS5 Games you should be excited about

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Battlefield 6 (2021)

Demon's Souls (remake)

Gods and Monsters

Godfall

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Hitman

Horizon Forbidden West

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Pragmata

Rainbow Six Siege

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8: Village

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Also Read | PS5 pre-order details: How much does the new PS5 console cost?