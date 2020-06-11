PS5 Pre Order Details: How Much Does The New PS5 Console Cost?

While the PS4 has been one of the greatest consoles by Sony, the PS5, which is considered to have a similar interface, is expected to be far better in performance and gaming experience. The online reveal event of the PS5 launch, which was dated to be on June 4, 2020, has been postponed until 11th June in many countries due to the rising unrest in the USA. Nonetheless, fans are wondering when will the launch event start in the country, where to watch the live event, price and pre-order details.

How much is the PS5 price?

One of the biggest questions in the minds of many PlayStation fans is how much is the PS5 console. However, that will be answered in the PS5 Reveal Event tonight in India. The company has not revealed any details on the pricing of the console, but, as per several reports, the next-generation PS5 cost the company $450 (approx. ₹33,970) for its manufacture. The price is on the high side compared to the PlayStation 4 which was launched at $399.99.

What is the PS5 event time in India?

In India, the PS5 launch event will go Live on Friday i.e. June 12, 2020, at 1:30 AM IST. Anybody can watch the nPS5 Reveal Event as it is going to be streamed live on the Playstation Youtube Channel as well as Twitch. In other countries the event will be Live on 9 PM BST, 1 PM PT, 4 PM ET, and 10 PM CEST respectively (as per time zones).

PS5 Pre-order details

There is no news regarding the pre-order yet, however, we will know everything about it once the PS5 Reveal Event starts. To get the details about the pre-orders, keep an eye on eCommerce websites like Amazon.in or sign up for email notifications concerning PS5 pre-orders at both Best Buy, GameStop, Gamestop.com, Flipkart.com and more. One can also apply for pre-order details and news on Playstation.com official site.

Go to https://www.playstation.com/en-in/ps5/

Scroll down to the signup details

Fill in your Email ID and Date of Birth

Confirm and verify your Email.

Once the process is complete, you will receive all the details about the PS5.

