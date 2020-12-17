GTA 5 All Cayo Perico Intel Locations: Guide To Complete Cayo Perico Heist

A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are asking questions about how to find Cayo Perico heist intel locations in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist.

GTA 5 All Cayo Perico intel locations

The players have recently been talking about All Cayo Perico Intel. The makers have distributed the Cayo Perico intel locations into 5 different categories. The players have a number of options to snap pictures of these things on the island. It is necessary to snap a picture of each item you find on the island. This is to send it to Pavel that is going to be added to the player’s heist intel screen located inside the submarine. To help you out, we have also shared a picture that points out all Cayo Perico intel locations on the map.

Secondary Targets

Cash.

Weed.

Gold.

Paintings.

Infiltration Points

Airship.

Halo Jump.

West Beach.

Main Dock.

North Dock.

North Drop Zone.

South Drop Zone.

Drainage Tunnel.

Escape Points (4/4)

Airstrip.

Main Dock.

North Dock.

Kosatka.

Compound Entry Points

Main Gate.

North Wall.

North Gate.

South Wall.

South Gate.

Drainage Tunnel.

Point of Interest

Power Station.

Control Tower.

Bolt Cutters.

Grappling Equipment.

Guard Clothing.

Supply Truck.

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately.

Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ”biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

