How Many Setups Are In Cayo Perico Heist? Here's How To Start The New Heist In GTA 5

A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are asking questions like how many setups are in the Cayo Perico heist GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist.

How many setups are in Cayo Perico heist?

To answer your question about how many setups are in the Cayo Perico heist GTA 5, the players will need to start the heist. There are a total of 4 different set-up missions to being the Cayo Perico heist. The players will first need to buy the Kosatka submarine to begin the mission. This mostly kickstarts the Cayo Perico heist but with a number of things left to do.

Apart from this, the players will then be required to acquire and man five approach vehicles, collect three pieces of equipment, obtain one weapon loadout and organise three disruptions. This will be the basic set-up for the new Cayo Perico heist. Apart from this, we have also mentioned a lot of information about this new Cayo Perico heist in GTA 5. Read more about it.

How to start the Cayo Perico heist?

The players will need to respond to Miguel Madrazo, the son of Martin Madrazo’s text by going to the Music Locker.

It is an underground club located just next to the Diamond casino and resort.

The entrance to The Music Locker is on the left side of Diamond casino and resort.

Pay an entry fee of $150

The players will then need to find Martin Madrazo in a private suite

Meeting him will start a cut scene where he will tell you all Cayo Perico Heist and his plans.

The players will first need to become a CEO, President, or VIP.

The next step is to buy and set-up all the required items for the heist.

The players will need to buy and enter the Kosatka Submarine

Request for the submarine to get a call from its captain, Helmsman Pavel

Get to the Cayo Perico map in GTA 5 to start the heist

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately.

Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the “biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

