GTA 5 Cayo Perico Best Approach: Here's How To Earn $3 Million In This New Heist

GTA 5 Cayo Perico heist has now been released and the players are loving it. Since its release, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently asking about Cayo Perico best approach. To help you guys out, we have listed out complete Cayo Perico Heist guide right here. Read more to know about the Cayo Perico best approach.

Cayo Perico Best Approach

The best approach for GTA 5 Cayo Perico heist is to earn the maximum amount of money. Also to make the heist easier, the players should gather all the intel before launching the main mission. The heist itself will give the player a reward anywhere around $1,100,000. Apart from that, the players can also rob the secondary targets to get more money.

According to the players, this particular heist has the potential to give a reward of $3.5 million only if all the secondary targets and safes have been successfully robbed. Surfs are one of the secondary targets that the players should opt for. The players can also go for El Rubio’s safe that might have $50,000 - $100,000 cash. To help you out we have listed al the Secondary targets along with the points of Intel for Cayo Perico Heist. We have also attached a video uploaded by a popular streamer about the same.

Points of Interest

Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night

Control Tower- Disables air defence and allows hired Support Crew

Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly

Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall

Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate

Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

Secondary Targets

Cash

Weed

Gold

Paintings

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

