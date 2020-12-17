GTA 5 Cayo Perico Heist: Here's How To Find All Secondary Target Locations

A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are asking questions about how to find Secondary targets in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist.

Secondary Target Locations

The players have recently been asking a lot about all Secondary targets in Cayo Perico heist. These secondary targets should be taken in order to get some additional money after collecting them. These are not easy to find but with some help, we are sure that the players can figure it out. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into GTA 5 Cayo Perico secondary targets.

Secondary Targets

Cash: To find all the cash locations, players will need to access the security cameras. This will help the players to see where exactly the cash is by panning security cameras around the island.

Drugs: The players can also take away all the drugs from the island. To help them, we have listed pictures that show all the locations for these drugs.

Gold.

Paintings: Just like the cash, the players will need to search through the security cameras. The painting can be found in the compound. Players need to go to Office – CAM 2. Pan the camera to the right, just next to the fireplace. Players can then spot the painting location on the map.

More about GTA 5

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update.

With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the "biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

