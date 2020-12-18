GTA 5 Cayo Perico Walkthrough: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete The Mission

Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game which was developed by Rockstar North and later on published by Rockstar Games in the year 2013. GTAV is the first main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series since the Grand Theft Auto IV which was released in 2008. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows. Here, you can go through the Cayo Perico Heist guide on how to finish the mission.

GTA 5 Cayo Perico Walkthrough

Cayo Perico is one of the few private islands in the Caribbean, outside of the coast of Colombia and it appears in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update. Cayo Perico is one of the most secure private islands in the entire world and this is also the main location of this remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer, El Rubio. The players will also be able to find out about some untold fortune in art, gold and drug money, which are scattered across the island.

One thing to note about this Cayo Perico is that it's not only the nerve centre of El Rubio’s drug empire, but there are various other happenings in here which this drug lord enjoys: marathon beach dance parties. Here everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to party and celebrate.

The first time this island appeared was in the "El Rubio Dossier" teaser that Rockstar games had released during their Los Santos Summer Special update. This had views of three locations on the island which includes a sprawling clifftop Spanish-style estate, a security tower and a farm. Below are all the intel locations for the Cayo Perico Payout mission:

Secondary Targets Cash. Weed. Gold. Paintings.

Infiltration Points Airship. Halo Jump. West Beach. Main Dock. North Dock. North Drop Zone. South Drop Zone. Drainage Tunnel. Escape Points (4/4) Airstrip. Main Dock. North Dock. Kosatka.

Compound Entry Points Main Gate. North Wall. North Gate. South Wall. South Gate. Drainage Tunnel.

Point of Interest Power Station. Control Tower. Bolt Cutters. Grappling Equipment. Guard Clothing. Supply Truck.



