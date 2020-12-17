GTA 5 Grappling Hook Location: Guide To Complete The New Cayo Perico Heist

A number of people have been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are asking questions about how to find grappling hooks in GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the grappling hook location in Cayo Perico heist.

Grappling Hooks location in Cayo Perico Heist

The players have recently been asking a lot about the grappling hook location in Cayo Perico heist. This is because the players need to find items like Bolt Cutters, and Guard Uniform as a part of the heist’s setup. The answer to this question is a bit complicated. This is because the grappling hook location is not specified and it spawns randomly through the entire map. So the best way to find grappling hook location in GTA 5 is by searching for it through the Cayo Perico island. Apart from that, to help you guys, we have also listed a popular gamer’s video about the same.

Secondary Targets

Cash.

Weed.

Gold.

Paintings.

Infiltration Points

Airship.

Halo Jump.

West Beach.

Main Dock.

North Dock.

North Drop Zone.

South Drop Zone.

Drainage Tunnel.

Escape Points

Airstrip.

Main Dock.

North Dock.

Kosatka.

Point of Interest

Power Station.

Control Tower.

Bolt Cutters.

Grappling Equipment.

Guard Clothing.

Supply Truck.

More about GTA 5

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game, that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

