How To Do Daily Objectives In GTA 5 Online And What Is Today's Challenge?

Daily Objectives is a feature that was introduced in GTA 5 Online with the Heists update which gets unlocked at Rank 15. It’s one of the best ways to earn cash and RP rewards by completing a given set of objectives every day. These objectives are the missions that players need to complete within 24 hours. The objectives get renewed on a daily basis with a new set of missions appearing in the game. The game is currently offering $1,000,000 to the players for completing 10 daily objectives.

How to do daily objectives in GTA 5 Online?

The daily objectives can be accessed using the ‘Play Quick Jobs’ option on your device, or the ‘Online’ tab on the main menu. The online mode allows you much more control over what you’re doing and is one of the quickest ways to access your daily objectives. Here’s how you can participate in a daily objective in GTA Online:

Step 1: Launch GTA Online and open the main menu with the map. Click on ‘Online’.

Step 2: Select ‘Jobs’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Play jobs’.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on ‘Rockstar Created’.

Step 5: Once you’re in the ‘Rockstar Created’ menu, you need to choose from all the available missions that show up in your Daily Objectives.

Here's a list of popular daily objectives available in GTA Online

Complete a Contact Mission Complete a Flight School lesson Participate in a Deathmatch Participate in a Team Deathmatch Participate in a Vehicle Deathmatch Participate in a Race Participate in a Land Race Participate in a Bike Race Participate in a Sea Race Participate in an Air Race Participate in a Rally Race Participate in a GTA Race Participate in a Non-contact Race Participate in a Capture Participate in a Capture Participate in a Capture Participate in a Capture Participate in a Survival Participate in a Parachute Jump Participate in the Last Team Standing Participate in a Versus Mission

GTA Online daily objectives today

Hunt the Beast is the latest Freemode event that is available in Grand Theft Auto Online. The event transforms a random player in the game, who needs to be tracked down and killed by other players participating in the challenge. Similar to other Freemode Events in GTA Online, the player gets a timer and the notification to inform them about the event.

You also get an option to become a Beast. This can be done by pressing the Left D-Pad on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The players who are tasked with tracking down the beast is expected to kill it within 30 minutes.

Image credits: Rockstar Games