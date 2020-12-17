GTA 5 Supply Truck Locations: Complete Guide For The New Cay Perico Heist

The gaming community has been talking about the new island in GTA 5 since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game and this new heist. The players are asking how to find the supply trucks locations in the Cayo Perico heist GTA 5. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know about the new Cayo Perico heist.

Supply Truck Locations in GTA 5

The players have recently been asking about the supply truck location in GTA 5 to complete the Cayo Perico heist. The best place to look for a supply truck is the Power Station. To be precise, there will be a supply truck located on the north-western side of the Power Station. Get the guard clothing in order to drive this supply truck.

The players can use this supply truck to exit the compound through the main gate without being detected. Apart from that, we have also listed all the information we have about this new Cayo Perico heist down below. Read more about GTA 5 Cayo Perico heist.

How to start the Cayo Perico Heist?

The players will need to respond to Miguel Madrazo, the son of Martin Madrazo’s text by going to the Music Locker.

It is an underground club located just next to the Diamond casino and resort.

The entrance to The Music Locker is on the left side of Diamond casino and resort.

Pay an entry fee of $150

The players will then need to find Martin Madrazo in a private suite

Meeting him will start a cut scene where he will tell you all Cayo Perico Heist and his plans.

The players will first need to become a CEO, President, or VIP.

The next step is to buy and set-up all the required items for the heist.

The players will need to buy and enter the Kosatka Submarine

Request for the submarine to get a call from its captain, Helmsman Pavel

Get to the Cayo Perico map in GTA 5 to start the heist

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately.

Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the “biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

