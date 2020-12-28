PS Plus January 2021 Free Games: Get PS Plus Games Reveal Date And Time

Sony is set to announce free PS5 games for gamers as part of its PS Plus subscription service. The company offered Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena as free titles on PS4 and PS5 consoles starting December 1. However, the three video games will only be available until January 4, 2021, as Sony prepares to roll out the next set of free titles.

However, it is not clear at the moment if Sony will be offering PS5 games each month as the gaming console is fairly new, and so are the gaming titles.

PS Plus January free games reveal date and time

Sony will reveal the next PS free games on December 30 at around 4:30 PM. However, users will only be able to download the free PS games a week later starting January 5. This is because the video games currently featured as free titles on the platform will only be removed on January 4. Once the games are available on the platform, PS Plus members will be able to access them for free.

How to get PS Plus free games?

To claim free PS Plus games, you need to make sure that you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Once you have that you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Log into your PS Plus account.

Step 2: Press down on your PS controller and select the 'PlayStation Plus' option from the menu screen. You should see a new page appear on the screen that shows all the free PS Plus games for the month.

Step 3: Here, you can view all the available PS games by scrolling right or left on the page.

Step 4: Click on the select option to choose a game and hit 'Add to Library'.

Step 5: Once added to the library, tap 'OK' to proceed.

Step 6: Tap the 'Circle' which will take you back to the main PS Plus page.

Step 7: Press down on the PS controller to check out all of your PS Plus games.

Step 8: Now, you can download a game by selecting it.

