Xbox Games With Gold For January 2021: Dates And Steps To Download Free Xbox Games

The Xbox Games with Gold lineup for January 2021 has been finally revealed. This means that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will soon be able to download a bunch of gaming titles on their consoles for absolutely free. Microsoft has confirmed that the free Games with Gold will be available for both first-gen Xbox One and the next-gen Xbox Series X / Series S consoles.

Xbox Games with Gold January 2021

Microsoft is offering a total of four gaming titles as part of the Games with Gold lineup for January 2021. These include popular games like The King of Fighters XIII, Little Nightmares, Breakdown, and Dead Rising.

Xbox Games with Gold dates and price

Here's a look at when you will be able to download each title on the Games with Gold subscription. The list also details how much a game would actually cost if you are not a Games with Gold subscriber.

The King of Fighters XIII - Available from January 1 to January 15 ($29.99 ERP)

Little Nightmares - Available from January 1 to January 31 ($19.99 ERP)

Breakdown - Available from January 16 to January 31 ($9.99 ERP)

Dead Rising - Available from January 16 to February 15 ($19.99 ERP)

You need to make sure that you download the titles during the availability period, following which the games will no longer be available for free. If you download all the video games listed above, you will save a total of $79.96.

If you are new to Xbox gaming consoles or you have recently purchased an Xbox Games with Gold subscription, you might be wondering how to access the free offerings offered by the company. So, let us quickly show how you can download the free Games with Gold for January 2021.

How to download free Xbox Games with Gold?

Before you try downloading the free Xbox Games with Gold, make sure that you have an active subscription. Once you have that, here are the steps you need to follow on your Xbox console:

Step 1: Press the 'Xbox' button on your controller.

Step 2: Go to 'My Games & Apps'

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the 'Full Library' tab.

Step 4: Select 'Games with Gold'

Step 5: The Xbox free games will appear on top of the page right above your game library. Click on the game you wish to download.

Step 6: Now, click on 'Add to Library'

Step 7: Go back to your game library, select the title and hit 'Install'

Image credits: Microsoft