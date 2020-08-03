'Guardian Tales' Tier List: Which Hero Should You Pick For Your Next Combat?

Guardian Tales is a popular role-playing video game from Kakao Games for mobile devices. It recently received a global release and introduced fans to a variety of interesting features and content, allowing them to explore retro-styled levels, dark dungeons, customize floating castles and much more. The game also offers an intense PVP mode where players can recruit a number of exciting characters to take on the opponents in real-time combat.

The game features over 50 heroes to choose from where every character comes with its unique set of skills and abilities. They can be divided into different tiers, where certain Guardian Tales characters can be far more effective than others based on their skillsets. Understanding tiers also help you determine the best heroes in the game, ensuring that you to invest your resources in the right ones. So, let us take a look at the different tiers in Guardian Tales.

Guardian Tales tier list

The characters have been classified into different tiers where Tier 1 represents the best heroes in the game, as opposed to Tier 4 which represents the least effective ones. You should also note that the list aims to evaluate the characters based on their performance in PvP matches.

Guardian Tales heroes – Tier 1

Heroes belonging to the tier 1 are among the most powerful characters in the game. Recruiting these heroes in PvP can certainly help your team climb up the ranks with ease.

Arabelle

Bari

Dolf

Hekate

Marina

Tinea

Guardian Tales heroes – Tier 2

These are also regarded as great heroes with superior attributes, although they aren’t as powerful as those belonging to the first tier.

Admiral

Amy

Aoba

Catherine

Elvira

Eugene

Eva

Fei/Mei

Girgas

Idol Eva

Lahn

Lapice

Plitvice

Rachel

Shapira

Guardian Tales heroes – Tier 3

These are viable heroes who can perform well in matches, however, they are often less impactful than those in the higher tiers.

Aisha

Coco

Craig

Favi

Gremory

Karina

Knight

Loraine

Marianne

Marvin

Ranpang

Sohee

White Beast

Guardian Tales heroes – Tier 4

Heroes in tier 4 do not perform so well in the current meta.

Agatha

Ailie

Blade

Bob

Davinci

Dragon

Hoshida

Hyper

Jay

Kang

Kate

Mina

Nyan

Oralie

Peggy

Rio

Zoe

Image credits: Guardian Tales