'Fire Emblem Heroes' Tier List: Most Powerful Heroes Across Every Colour

Fire Emblem Heroes is a hit tactical-RPG in the Fire Emblem series from Intelligent System. The game offers a unique plot where a bunch of new characters and a range of battle-tested Heroes meet from across the Fire Emblem universe. These heroes can be divided into tiers based on their abilities. So, we have compiled a tier list of all the top Heroes listed by their colour in the game.

*You should note that Fire Emblem Heroes (FEH) doesn't have an official tier list. The Fire Emblem heroes list has been compiled after evaluating heroes from various lists and threads online.

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list

Tier 1 (Grade S Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 1 are the very best heroes in the game

Tier 2 (Grade A Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 2 are regarded as great heroes

Tier 3 (Grade B Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 3 are considered above average heroes.

Tier 4 (Grade C Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 4 are honourable mentions. They do not score well and are situational.

Fire Emblem Heroes tier - Red Heroes

Tier Heroes Weapon Tier 1 Leo Magic Tier 1 Lucine Sword Tier 1 Ryoma Sword Tier 1 Tiki (Young) Dragon Stone Tier 1 Eirika Sword Tier 1 Olivia Sword Tier 2 Karel Sword Tier 2 Lon'qu Sword Tier 2 Eldigan Sword Tier 2 Sanaki Magic Tier 2 Chrom Sword Tier 2 Lyn Sword Tier 2 Tiki (Adult) Dragon Stone Tier 2 Tharja Magic Tier 3 Corrin (Male) Sword Tier 3 Cain Sword Tier 3 Ogma Sword Tier 3 Draug Sword Tier 3 Lillina Magic Tier 3 Marth Sword Tier 3 Roy Sword Tier 3 Caeda Sword

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list - Blue Heroes

Tier Heroes Weapon Tier 1 Hector Axe Tier 1 Camilla Axe Tier 1 Fae Dragon Stone Tier 2 Merric Magic Tier 2 Raven Axe Tier 2 Cecillia Magic Tier 2 Nino Magic Tier 3 Minerva Axe Tier 3 Arthur Axe Tier 4 Bartre Axe Tier 4 Fredrick Axe Tier 4 Sheena Axe Tier 4 Barst Axe Tier 4 Hawkeye Axe Tier 4 Cherche Axe

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list - Grey Heroes

Tier Heroes Weapon Tier 1 Takumi Bow Tier 2 Jorge Bow Tier 2 Felicia Shuriken Tier 2 Elise Staff Tier 3 Saizo Shuriken Tier 3 Kagero Shuriken Tier 3 Sakura Staff Tier 3 Maria Staff Tier 3 Serra Staff Tier 3 Clarine Staff Tier 3 Gordin Bow Tier 4 Setsuna Bow Tier 4 Lissa Staff Tier 4 Azama Staff Tier 4 Gaius Shuriken Tier 4 Matthew Shuriken Tier 4 Jacob Shuriken Tier 4 Niles Bow

Image credits: Nintendo Life