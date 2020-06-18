'Fire Emblem Heroes' Tier List: Most Powerful Heroes Across Every Colour

Quick links:
Fire Emblem Heroes is a hit tactical-RPG in the Fire Emblem series from Intelligent System. The game offers a unique plot where a bunch of new characters and a range of battle-tested Heroes meet from across the Fire Emblem universe. These heroes can be divided into tiers based on their abilities. So, we have compiled a tier list of all the top Heroes listed by their colour in the game.
*You should note that Fire Emblem Heroes (FEH) doesn't have an official tier list. The Fire Emblem heroes list has been compiled after evaluating heroes from various lists and threads online.
Also Read | How To Get True Ending In Persona 4 Golden And Unlock Secret Dungeon?
|Tier
|Heroes
|Weapon
|
Tier 1
|Leo
|Magic
|
Tier 1
|Lucine
|Sword
|
Tier 1
|Ryoma
|Sword
|
Tier 1
|Tiki (Young)
|Dragon Stone
|
Tier 1
|Eirika
|Sword
|
Tier 1
|Olivia
|Sword
|
Tier 2
|Karel
|Sword
|
Tier 2
|Lon'qu
|
Sword
|
Tier 2
|Eldigan
|
Sword
|
Tier 2
|Sanaki
|
Magic
|
Tier 2
|Chrom
|
Sword
|
Tier 2
|Lyn
|
Sword
|
Tier 2
|Tiki (Adult)
|Dragon Stone
|
Tier 2
|Tharja
|Magic
|
Tier 3
|Corrin (Male)
|Sword
|
Tier 3
|Cain
|
Sword
|
Tier 3
|Ogma
|
Sword
|
Tier 3
|Draug
|
Sword
|
Tier 3
|Lillina
|Magic
|
Tier 3
|Marth
|
Sword
|
Tier 3
|Roy
|
Sword
|
Tier 3
|Caeda
|
Sword
Also Read | What Is Jailbreak In Warzone And When Does It Activate During A Game?
|Tier
|Heroes
|Weapon
|
Tier 1
|Hector
|Axe
|
Tier 1
|Camilla
|Axe
|
Tier 1
|Fae
|Dragon Stone
|
Tier 2
|Merric
|Magic
|
Tier 2
|Raven
|Axe
|
Tier 2
|Cecillia
|Magic
|
Tier 2
|Nino
|Magic
|
Tier 3
|Minerva
|Axe
|
Tier 3
|Arthur
|Axe
|
Tier 4
|Bartre
|Axe
|
Tier 4
|Fredrick
|Axe
|
Tier 4
|Sheena
|Axe
|
Tier 4
|Barst
|Axe
|
Tier 4
|Hawkeye
|Axe
|
Tier 4
|Cherche
|Axe
Also Read | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: What Time Is The Fortnite Update In India, US And US?
|Tier
|Heroes
|Weapon
|
Tier 1
|Takumi
|Bow
|
Tier 2
|Jorge
|Bow
|
Tier 2
|Felicia
|Shuriken
|
Tier 2
|Elise
|Staff
|
Tier 3
|Saizo
|Shuriken
|
Tier 3
|Kagero
|Shuriken
|
Tier 3
|Sakura
|Staff
|
Tier 3
|Maria
|Staff
|
Tier 3
|Serra
|Staff
|
Tier 3
|Clarine
|Staff
|
Tier 3
|Gordin
|Bow
|
Tier 4
|Setsuna
|Bow
|
Tier 4
|Lissa
|Staff
|
Tier 4
|Azama
|Staff
|
Tier 4
|Gaius
|Shuriken
|
Tier 4
|Matthew
|Shuriken
|
Tier 4
|Jacob
|Shuriken
|
Tier 4
|Niles
|Bow
Also Read | Madden 21 Release Date, Trailer, Price, And Pre-order Bonuses
Image credits: Nintendo Life