'Fire Emblem Heroes' Tier List: Most Powerful Heroes Across Every Colour

'Fire Emblem Heroes' tier list: In Fire Emblem Heroes, each character belongs to a tier and has its own colour type. Check out the best heroes for your battle.

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list

Fire Emblem Heroes is a hit tactical-RPG in the Fire Emblem series from Intelligent System. The game offers a unique plot where a bunch of new characters and a range of battle-tested Heroes meet from across the Fire Emblem universe. These heroes can be divided into tiers based on their abilities. So, we have compiled a tier list of all the top Heroes listed by their colour in the game.

*You should note that Fire Emblem Heroes (FEH) doesn't have an official tier list. The Fire Emblem heroes list has been compiled after evaluating heroes from various lists and threads online.

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list

  • Tier 1 (Grade S Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 1 are the very best heroes in the game
  • Tier 2 (Grade A Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 2 are regarded as great heroes
  • Tier 3 (Grade B Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 3 are considered above average heroes.
  • Tier 4 (Grade C Heroes) – Heroes in Tier 4 are honourable mentions. They do not score well and are situational.

Fire Emblem Heroes tier - Red Heroes

Tier Heroes Weapon

Tier 1

 

 Leo Magic

Tier 1

 Lucine Sword

Tier 1

 Ryoma Sword

Tier 1

 Tiki (Young) Dragon Stone

Tier 1

 Eirika Sword

Tier 1

 Olivia Sword

Tier 2

 Karel Sword

Tier 2

 Lon'qu

Sword

Tier 2

 Eldigan

Sword

Tier 2

 Sanaki

Magic

Tier 2

 Chrom

Sword

Tier 2

 Lyn

Sword

Tier 2

 Tiki (Adult) Dragon Stone

Tier 2

 Tharja Magic

Tier 3

 Corrin (Male) Sword

Tier 3

 Cain

Sword

Tier 3

 Ogma

Sword

Tier 3

 Draug

Sword

Tier 3

 Lillina Magic

Tier 3

 Marth

Sword

Tier 3

 Roy

Sword

Tier 3

 Caeda

Sword

 

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list - Blue Heroes

Tier Heroes Weapon

Tier 1

 Hector Axe

Tier 1

 Camilla Axe

Tier 1

 Fae Dragon Stone

Tier 2

 Merric Magic

Tier 2

 Raven Axe

Tier 2

 Cecillia Magic

Tier 2

 Nino Magic

Tier 3

 Minerva Axe

Tier 3

 Arthur Axe

Tier 4

 Bartre Axe

Tier 4

 Fredrick Axe

Tier 4

 Sheena Axe

Tier 4

 Barst Axe

Tier 4

 Hawkeye Axe

Tier 4

 Cherche Axe

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list - Grey Heroes

Tier Heroes Weapon

Tier 1

 Takumi Bow

Tier 2

 Jorge Bow

Tier 2

 Felicia Shuriken

Tier 2

 Elise Staff

Tier 3

 Saizo Shuriken

Tier 3

 Kagero Shuriken

Tier 3

 Sakura Staff

Tier 3

 Maria Staff

Tier 3

 Serra Staff

Tier 3

 Clarine Staff

Tier 3

 Gordin Bow

Tier 4

 Setsuna Bow

Tier 4

 Lissa Staff

Tier 4

 Azama Staff

Tier 4

 Gaius Shuriken

Tier 4

 Matthew Shuriken

Tier 4

 Jacob Shuriken

Tier 4

 Niles Bow

